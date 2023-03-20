OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • LEHVOSS Group to Present Latest Plastic Materials and Applications at Chinaplas
Product News

LEHVOSS Group to Present Latest Plastic Materials and Applications at Chinaplas

Published on 2023-03-20. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  3D Printing    Electrical & Electronics     Thermoplastic Composites     CHINAPLAS   

LEHVOSS Group to Present Latest Plastic Materials at Chinaplas The LEHVOSS Group is again present with a representative stand at this year's Chinaplas in Shenzhen, April 17 to 20. The latest plastic materials and applications will be presented under the theme "Sustainable High-Performance Materials".

3D-printed Laminating Mold for CFRP Bicycle Mudguard


The focus is on long-fiber-reinforced compounds from the LUVOCOM® LFT product line, applications for thermal management in electric vehicles, electric actuators and ESP systems. Furthermore, it is about applications of compounds in the demanding sports market, for bicycles, skis and shoes.

3D printing is making inroads into the manufacture of end components. LEHVOSS has a proven portfolio of industrial materials for this. A 3D-printed laminating mold for a CFRP bicycle mudguard is presented.

Last but not least, new products from the area of additive masterbatches, which include flame retardants for thin wall parts, blowing agents for surface quality and weight reduction as well as masterbatches for film applications.

LEHVOSS' Complete Product Range




Source: LEHVOSS Group
3Dprinting-channelsee-channel-22 TC-new-22Chinaplas cha title=


Spotlight
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top