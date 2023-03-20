LEHVOSS Group to Present Latest Plastic Materials and Applications at Chinaplas

TAGS: 3D Printing Electrical & Electronics Thermoplastic Composites CHINAPLAS
The LEHVOSS Group is again present with a representative stand at this year's Chinaplas in Shenzhen, April 17 to 20. The latest plastic materials and applications will be presented under the theme "Sustainable High-Performance Materials".
3D-printed Laminating Mold for CFRP Bicycle Mudguard
The focus is on long-fiber-reinforced compounds from the LUVOCOM®
LFT product line, applications for thermal management in electric vehicles, electric actuators and ESP systems. Furthermore, it is about applications of compounds in the demanding sports market, for bicycles, skis and shoes.
3D printing is making inroads into the manufacture of end components. LEHVOSS has a proven portfolio of industrial materials for this. A 3D-printed laminating mold for a CFRP bicycle mudguard is presented.
Last but not least, new products from the area of additive masterbatches, which include flame retardants for thin wall parts, blowing agents for surface quality and weight reduction as well as masterbatches for film applications.
LEHVOSS' Complete Product Range
Source: LEHVOSS Group