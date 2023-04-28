OK
Product News

Liqcreate Launches ESD Safe 3D-printing Photopolymer

Published on 2023-04-28. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  3D Printing    Electrical & Electronics   

Liqcreate Launches ESD Safe 3D-printing PhotopolymerNetherlands-based independent 3D printing resin manufacturer Liqcreate has added a new ESD safe 3D-printing resin its photopolymer resin portfolio.

This affordable ESD resin supports electronic manufacturers and service centers to mass manufacture their ESD parts with resin 3D-printing.

Suitable for Electronic Devices and Components


Liqcreate ESD is an opaque black photopolymer resin and can be processed on most resin-based 3D-printers. 3D-printed parts from this material exhibit electrostatic discharge properties needed for electronic manufacturing and parts for ESD-safe workplaces (EPA).

Liqcreate ESD can be used on open DLP, LCD and SLA 3D-printers in the range of 385 – 420nm. Due to the isotropic electrostatic dissipative properties, it is suitable for electronic devices and components that require ESD. Reduce risk and increase manufacturing capabilities by printing custom jigs, fixtures and tools to protect critical electronics components from static discharge.

Key benefits

  • Manufacture cost-effective ESD parts
  • Isotropic ESD properties
  • Well balanced rigidity and impact
  • Antistatic properties
  • Easy to print

Source: Liqcreate

