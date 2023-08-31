LyondellBasell Launches Eight New Grades Under Its Circular Polymers Portfolio

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
LyondellBasell announced the launch of eight new product compounds under the CirculenRecover portfolio. These products can help customers achieve circularity in their use of plastic packaging by increasing usage of recycled content and diverting more plastic from landfill or incineration.
The CirculenRecover brand includes products containing up to 100 percent Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) that are designed to meet the performance requirements of many common applications.
Well Suited for Industrial and Food Packaging Applications
"With the new CirculenRecover product compounds, customers focused on applications such as blown film or caps and closures are able to deliver high-quality products while reaching their sustainability goals,
" said Wisdom Dzotsi, senior director, Circular & Low Carbon Solutions Americas for LyondellBasell. "As we continue to innovate our products and solutions, we focus on the needs of our customers while striving to progress the circular value chain.
Now available in North America, these new compounds in the CirculenRecover portfolio offer single-pellet solutions across a range of PCR levels to fit brand owners’ needs. While the products provide value in a wide variety of end uses, they are particularly well suited for industrial and food packaging applications including consumer rigid and flexible packaging such as caps, closures, crates, bottles or film.
Benefits of the CirculenRecover compounds include:
Carefully screened raw materials to ensure quality and product safety
Improved consistency and processability versus dry blends
Formulated to provide the optimal PCR content per application and brand goal
These new solutions are part of the broader Circulen product portfolio announced by the company in 2021. The Circulen product portfolio includes:
CirculenRecover polymers are made from plastic waste through a mechanical recycling process;
CirculenRevive polymers are made using an advanced (molecular) recycling process to convert the more difficult to recycle plastic waste into feedstock to produce new polymers, which have a wide range of uses; and
CirculenRenew polymers are sourced from renewable feedstocks such as used cooking oil, which have a wide range of uses.
This announcement supports the company goal of producing and marketing at least two million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030.
LyondellBasell's Sustainably Sourced Products
Source: LyondellBasell