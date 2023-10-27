OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Lyondellbasell Launches a New Range of Translucent PP Compounds for Automotives
Product News

Lyondellbasell Launches a New Range of Translucent PP Compounds for Automotives

Published on 2023-10-27. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive    Creativity with Plastics    

Lyondellbasell Launches a New Range of Translucent PP Compounds for Automotives LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) introduces a new range of translucent polypropylene compounds, bearing the brand names Hifax and Hostacom, offering OEMs an innovative platform for creativity.

Exceptional Visual Effects and Remarkable Durability


In the ever-evolving world of automotive design, LyondellBasell cutting-edge translucent polypropylene compounds, Hifax and Hostacom translucent grades offer new solutions. These materials surmount challenges such as yellowing and low rigidity, thanks to LyondellBasell pioneering compounding technology.

Featuring exceptional visual effects, UV resistance, and remarkable durability, these mono-material solutions seamlessly integrate with standard automotive paint. Whether it's crafting captivating light displays within vehicle interiors or creating striking exterior aesthetics, Hifax and Hostacom translucent compounds are setting a new industry benchmark for translucent applications.

Alexandre Martin, Business Development manager at LyondellBasell emphasized, "LyondellBasell translucent polypropylene compounds empower designers with the freedom to explore new territories, enabling them to create captivating and memorable automotive experiences. Enabling mono-materials solution, these Hifax and Hostacom translucent grades are not only innovative but also environmentally responsible choices."

Related Read: Learn about different types of polypropylene and their chemistries to stay a step ahead in your selection process.

 LyondellBasell's Hifax and Hostacom Product Range




Source: LyondellBasell
automotive-pushboxcreativity-channel


Spotlight
Discover XAREC™ SPS for heat & chemical resistant lightweight parts
XAREC™ SPS for the manufacturing of electrical & automotive parts
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
ETERNALAST® TPU for boosting your mechanical strength & durability
ETERNALAST® TPU gives excellent resistance to abrasion and wear
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top