Lyondellbasell Launches a New Range of Translucent PP Compounds for Automotives

TAGS: Automotive Creativity with Plastics
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) introduces a new range of translucent polypropylene compounds, bearing the brand names Hifax and Hostacom, offering OEMs an innovative platform for creativity.
Exceptional Visual Effects and Remarkable Durability
In the ever-evolving world of automotive design, LyondellBasell cutting-edge translucent polypropylene compounds
, Hifax and Hostacom translucent grades offer new solutions. These materials surmount challenges such as yellowing and low rigidity, thanks to LyondellBasell pioneering compounding technology.
Featuring exceptional visual effects, UV resistance, and remarkable durability, these mono-material solutions seamlessly integrate with standard automotive paint. Whether it's crafting captivating light displays within vehicle interiors or creating striking exterior aesthetics, Hifax and Hostacom translucent compounds are setting a new industry benchmark for translucent applications.
Alexandre Martin, Business Development manager at LyondellBasell emphasized, "LyondellBasell translucent polypropylene compounds empower designers with the freedom to explore new territories, enabling them to create captivating and memorable automotive experiences. Enabling mono-materials solution, these Hifax and Hostacom translucent grades are not only innovative but also environmentally responsible choices
."
LyondellBasell's Hifax and Hostacom Product Range
Source: LyondellBasell