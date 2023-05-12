Polyplastics’ COC Grades Get APR Recognition for Recyclability with PE Films

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has granted Critical Guidance Recognition to Polyplastics USA for flexible multilayer laminated polyethylene (PE) films for stand-up pouches with up to 20% TOPAS® 8007F-600, 7010F-600, and 6013F-04 cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) grades.
The APR recognition demonstrates that Polyplastics’ TOPAS COC delivers significant thermal improvement and is compatible with the PE recycle stream.
Intended to Improve the Quality of Recycled Stream
To meet the packaging industry’s demands for a circular economy, Polyplastics is aggressively developing necessary data to support industry-wide sustainability efforts. This will allow companies to confidently use COC to enhance the performance of recyclable products.
In 2021, Polyplastics earned APR Critical Guidance Recognition for flexible multi-layered film for stand-up pouches with up to 14% TOPAS®
cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) and high-gloss HDPE containers with 20% COC. TOPAS®
COC has also been certified as a recyclable material by the European independent testing lab, Institut cyclos-HTP. In Europe, TOPAS®
materials are the first cyclic olefin resins in the industry to be deemed recyclable with PE and polypropylene (PP)
for film and injection molding uses.
Polyplastics’ innovation has been recognized as meeting or exceeding APR PE-CG-01 Critical Guidance Protocol for PE film and flexible packaging criteria. These APR protocols are intended to improve the quality of the recycled stream by helping companies make informed decisions about the consequences of packaging solutions. The APR is an international trade association representing the plastics recycling industry and has taken the lead in setting standards for plastics recyclability at U.S. recyclers.
Recyclable All-polyolefin Stand-up Pouches
The APR recognition is expected to cover most future mono-material stand-up pouch application developments, which are a key part of Polyplastics’ growth plan. The APR recognition for COC is also an important development for brand owners, manufacturers, and processors who seek recycled packaging solutions to meet today’s broad sustainability needs, explained Paul Tatarka, market development manager for Polyplastics USA. “COC is a highly effective material option that can be used as a strategic component to meet today’s environmental demands
,” said Tatarka. “Discrete COC layers in a multi-layer structure can be an effective and efficient design option for recyclable flexible films, particularly for stand-up pouches, and provide maximum performance
.”
COC can provide important enhancements to PE and produce recyclable all-polyolefin stand-up pouches that deliver dimensional stability under thermal and mechanical stress and unrivaled aesthetics with high gloss and low haze. Other key performance attributes include print registration consistency, stiffness, strength and durability, high-speed pouch fabrication, zipper insertion and sealing, controllable linear tear properties, and improved water and alcohol barrier.
Polyplastics has been successful in the commercial development of COC-enhanced, flexible PE stand-up pouches for a range of consumer applications.
Polyplastics' TOPAS® COC Product Range
Source: Polyplastics