Product News

Polyplastics to Launch Six Grades with Start of Its Polyetherketone Business

Published on 2023-05-25. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:   Thermoplastic Composites    Metal Replacement     High Heat Materials    Part Design & Manufacturing   

Polyplastics to Launch Six Grades with Start of Its Polyetherketone Business Polyplastics Co., Ltd. has started SARPEK® PEK (polyetherketone) business from April 2023.

High Crystallization Rate and High Molding Efficiency


SARPEK® PEK is an engineering plastic in the upper end of the crystalline super engineering plastic portfolio, a resin with the same backbone as PEEK (polyether ether ketone), which has a high crystallization rate and high molding efficiency.

It is a newer material with high heat resistance and high strength that can replace metals in harsh environments where crystalline super engineering plastics could not do so in the past. With the start of this business, a total of six grades will be launched, including three non-reinforced, glass-fiber reinforced, and carbon-fiber reinforced grades. Sales outside Japan are scheduled to begin in October 2023.

It is suitable for springs, gears, screws, and other machine element parts where durability is required.

Source: Polyplastics
