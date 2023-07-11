SABIC Launches PCR-Based PPE Resin Tech to Help Customers Reduce Carbon Footprint

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Thermoplastic Composites
SABIC announced its new PCR-based NORYL™ resin technology, formulated using 25 percent or more post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and aimed at providing additional, sustainable material options for customers.
The technology was validated through the commercialization of several grades, including NORYL™ NH5120RC3 resin containing 30 percent PCR content, which helps to lower its global warming potential (GWP) by 10 percent compared to the incumbent, fossil-based grade.
Offers Resin Customization Services to Meet Specific Application Requirements
The latest PCR-based technology can be incorporated into more than 200 existing NORYL™ resin grades
, as well as an unlimited number of new grades based on specific customer requirements. These include a glass fiber-reinforced grade and an unreinforced, non-FR grade.
Further, SABIC offers resin customization services to meet specific application requirements, as well as a full array of technical support services. It can help support circularity while maintaining the robust physical properties required for demanding applications. This innovative and sustainable solution is among the first polyphenylene ether (PPE)-based material technologies to incorporate such a significant level of recycled content.
"Our new PCR-based NORYL™ resin technology is another milestone in SABIC’s long-term strategy to address customers’ sustainability requirements and support circularity
,” said Joshua Chiaw, director, Business Management, LNP™ & NORYL™, Specialties, SABIC. "Incorporating a high level of PCR content is just one of our approaches to making our products more sustainable. We have also pioneered chemical upcycling of single-use polyethylene terephthalate bottles and are expanding our use of bio-based feedstocks. These sustainability achievements can be found across SABIC’s Specialties business and demonstrate that we are not simply looking to the future – we are delivering breakthrough products today.
"
Supports Sustainability with Non-brominated/Non-chlorinated Flame Retardance
"Developing PPE-based engineering resins with high percentages of recycled material is not trivial and poses a range of technical challenges,
” said Luc Govaerts, technology director, Specialties, SABIC. "With our product and process expertise, our scientists developed a new PCR-based portfolio, and we are now launching our first flame-retardant NORYL™ material with consistent performance, including hydrolytic and dimensional stability and mechanical property retention in harsh outdoor environments. Depending on application requirements, customers may be able to replace incumbent, fossil-based NORYL™ grades with our new PCR-based technology and achieve desired performance while reducing their carbon footprint.
"
New NORYL™ NH5120RC3 resin further supports sustainability with non-brominated/non-chlorinated flame retardance. The material, which may be well suited for electrical applications such as heating/ventilation/air conditioning (HVAC) enclosures and photovoltaic / solar junction boxes, has a UL94 flame rating of V1 at 1.5mm. It also delivers a good balance of flow, heat performance and creep resistance.
NORYL™ NH5120RC3 resin is globally available.
Bio-based Alternatives Coming Soon
To further expand its sustainable materials, SABIC is introducing a bio-based PPE technology that can be used to formulate any NORYL™ resin grade. Based on ISCC PLUS certified feedstocks, this bio-based technology will offer customers the opportunity to specify up to nearly 100 percent renewable content in NORYL™, NORYL GTX™, NORYL PPX™ and Flex NORYL™ grades.
Source: SABIC