SABIC Presents Innovative Solutions at Saudi Plastics & Petrochemical Trade Fair

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics Medical
SABIC is participating as the exclusive main sponsor in the 18th Saudi Plastics & Petrochemical trade exhibition being held in Riyadh from June 12 to 15.
Constantly Evolving to Meet Customer Needs
During the four-day exhibition, SABIC is showcasing its innovative and sustainable solutions to key industries, such as Packaging, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Hygiene & Healthcare, and Building & Construction. It is also presenting its circular initiatives, such as TRUCIRCLE™ and BLUEHERO™ and spotlighting its involvement in accelerating the shift to circularity through its partnership with Formula E.
SABIC’s participation will project the company as the national and global champion on sustainability and innovation-oriented solutions with a commitment to enabling Saudi Vision 2030 by driving localization. It is constantly evolving to meet customer needs and overcome industry challenges by nurturing partnerships.
The company’s TRUCIRCLE™ initiative is a significant milestone in its journey toward closing the loop on plastic waste. It has been introduced as a way to collectively showcase SABIC’s circular innovations and help manufacturers reduce plastic waste through the adoption of a range of sustainable material solutions.
Promoting and Supporting Local Content
SABIC is also highlighting its commitment to achieving the objectives of the Made in Saudi program by promoting and supporting local content through its Nusaned™ localization engine and its participation in the Saudi Made program.
On the sidelines of the trade exhibition, SABIC hosted a customer engagement event to build relationships with manufacturers, suppliers, industry professionals, and decision-makers.
SABIC’s focus on customer needs and demands drives its investment in innovation and technology to provide sustainable solutions that meet market requirements. The company’s efforts in petrochemicals have been strengthened by leveraging its strong customer and market positions and attractive product portfolio. SABIC’s circular solutions for business customers are found in TRUCIRCLE™, its commitment to driving a circular economy for plastics.
SABIC’s booth at the exhibition has been providing an immersive experience for visitors, showcasing the company’s solutions and initiatives.
The Saudi Plastics & Petrochem trade exhibition is one of the largest events of the year in Saudi Arabia, bringing innovation and sustainability to the plastics and petrochemicals industry in the Kingdom.
Source: SABIC