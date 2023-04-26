Teijin Presents Sustainable Composite Products at JEC World 2023

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Thermoplastic Composites
The Teijin Group will showcase a wide variety of sustainable composite products at JEC World 2023 which will take place from April 25 to 27 in Paris.
In the company’s exhibit, located in Hall 6, Booth G28, Teijin will present its high-performance materials and composites technologies that can improve manufacturing cycle times, reduce environmental impact and improve consumer safety and comfort, depending on the application.
Holistic Approach to Net-Zero CO2 Emissions
Each innovation was developed in keeping with Teijin’s vision of, “Net zero is the goal. The solution is composite.” Also, Teijin representatives will gather for a presentation and Q&A session on 26 April 2023 14:00-14:55 at Agora 5 to give the JEC’s audience insights into how Teijin lives up to its promise to become net zero by 2050. In the session, called "The Teijin Group's Holistic Approach to Net-Zero CO2
Emissions”, Teijin will explore the group’s commitment focusing on energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction, use of renewable raw materials, closed loop products, and the development of a blockchain-based platform for enhancing the environmental value of recycled resources.
The session will also delve into the company's use of life cycle assessment (LCA) to provide customers with reliable emissions data and share the importance of partnerships across the supply chain for accelerating sustainable initiatives.
About the Session
Key messages
Speakers
Transparency: Teijin promises to share correct and verified data
Partnerships: Teijin believes internal and external collaborations are necessary to make an impact and benefit for its stakeholders
Innovation and exploration: Teijin keeps moving towards ambitious end goals though the journey challenging
Moderator
Dr. David KRUG Senior Materials Scientist, Research & Development, Teijin Automotive Technologies
Dr. Jan ROOS Director Energy Transition & Sustainable Development, Teijin Aramid
Dr. Markus SCHNEIDER General Manager Sustainability, Teijin Carbon Europe
Dr. Ton de WEIJER General Manager Innovation, Teijin Limited
Source: Teijin Group
Martine Dols Head of Corporate & Marketing Communication, Teijin Aramid