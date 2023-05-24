OK
The MCG Group Begins Providing Samples of Its New Grade of Bioengineering Plastic

Published on 2023-05-24. Edited By : SpecialChem

The MCG Group Begins Providing Samples of Its New Grade of Bioengineering Plastic The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the MCG Group) is pleased to announce that has begun this month providing samples of DURABIO™ D93 Series (under development), a new grade of the plant-derived bioengineering plastic DURABIO™ with a higher biobased synthetic polymer content.

DURABIO™ is a bioengineering plastic made using the renewable plant-derived raw material “isosorbide” that reduces the consumption of petroleum, an exhaustible resource, and contributes to lowering greenhouse gases because the plants used as raw materials absorb carbon dioxide during the growth process.

Biobased Synthetic Polymer Content of Approximately 74%


The D93 series (under development) developed by the MCG Group has a biobased synthetic polymer content of approximately 74%, an improvement of more than 15% from the 58% of the D73 series, the previous leader, while retaining such features of DURABIO™ as transparency, scratch resistance, and coloration and boasting higher heat resistance (deflection temperature under load: 131°C) than earlier products. It also has a surface hardness comparable to that of acrylic resin and can be used across a wide range of sectors, including information electronic equipment, automotive parts, and daily necessities.

The MCG Group will continue boosting the functionality of DURABIO™ and developing technologies for compounds to supply high-value-added performance products and help bring about sustainable societies.

Source: The Mitsubishi Chemical Group
