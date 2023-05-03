OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Trinseo Launches ABS Resin with 95% Bio-attributed Content
Product News

Trinseo Launches ABS Resin with 95% Bio-attributed Content

Published on 2023-05-03. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

Trinseo Launches ABS Resin with 95% Bio-attributed Content Trinseo, a specialty material solutions provider, has launched its flagship MAGNUM™ ABS Resins with 95 percent bio-attributed content.

The sustainable ABS solution was first made available in late 2022 and is offered in addition to Trinseo’s bio formulations of the material made with both 60 and 80 percent bio-attributed content.

Replacing Fossil-based Monomers with Bio Alternatives


As customers focus on sustainable solutions, Trinseo continues to invest in technologies that offer an alternative to materials based on traditional feedstocks,” said Romulo Bouzas, product manager, Copolymers EMEA. “Our bio-ABS materials can serve as drop-in replacements since they’re equivalent to their fossil-based counterparts with identical physical properties.

Trinseo’s bio-ABS solutions combine fossil-based feedstocks with renewable feedstocks according to a mass balance process. In the BIO 95 material a 92% product carbon footprint (PCF) reduction is attained by replacing fossil-based monomers with bio alternatives. In the BIO 60 and BIO 80 formulations, fewer feedstocks are replaced, and the PCF reduction is 58% and 77% respectively.

The new BIO 95 material, as well as the others in the MAGNUM™ ABS BIO Series, qualifies as a Trinseo CO2NET™ product indicating a PCF reduction of 50% or greater over the equivalent fossil-based products. Besides sustainably advantaged ABS, Trinseo’s bio based styrenics includes STYRON™ CO2RE™ BIO Polystyrene and TYRIL™ CO2NET™ BIO SAN.

Get detailed technical information about Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) polymer.

Explore Trinseo's MAGNUM™ Product Range




Source: Trinseo
sustainability-and-bioplastic-channels title=


Spotlight
TPX™
Reduce the transmission loss in telecommunication with TPX™
Discover the benefits of TPX™ in telecommunication applications
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top