Where? San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Drive San Diego, CA 32101, USA

CAMX – the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo – is the largest, most comprehensive composites and advanced materials event in North America. With a robust education program and an expansive exhibit hall with hundreds of manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers, CAMX delivers a unique experience and unrivaled opportunities.





CAMX is your best source for new solutions, technologies, and ideas you need for your current and future projects. CAMX makes it easy to watch live process demos, see materials and interactive displays on what may be possible in the future, and meet with hundreds of manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers.CAMX has the most robust composites and advanced materials education program anywhere in the world. Learn skills, material developments, and processes from more than 100 sessions led by the experts. Gain insights at thorough technical paper presentations and education sessions, and discover best practices from lively panel discussions.Join an incredibly diverse group of manufacturers, OEMs, innovators, suppliers, distributors, and educators as they present the latest advancements in composites manufacturing, product design, and materials engineering.From aerospace to automotive, construction to marine, industrial manufacturing to sporting goods, CAMX is the place to replace the materials of yesterday with more cost-efficient, high-performance composites that can form a brighter future.Created by ACMA and SAMPE to connect and advance all aspects of the world’s composites and advanced materials communities, CAMX is an all-encompassing event. Regardless of the application — transportation, aerospace, marine, wind energy, software, construction and infrastructure, medical, academics, sports and leisure — CAMX is the must-attend event for products, solutions, networking, and advanced industry thinking.