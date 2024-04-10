Where? Valencia Congress Center, Valencia, Spain

MeetingPack, the biennial meeting organised by AIMPLAS and AINIA that brings together the entire packaging value chain, will hold its sixth edition on 10 and 11 April 2024.



The event will take place at the Valencia Conference Center under a meticulous protocol for safe events. Under the title Barrier Packaging Solutions: a Challenge for the Circular Economy, MeetingPack 2024 will once again address the challenges and opportunities that the circular economy poses to the food barrier packaging sector.



