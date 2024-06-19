OK
Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2024

Jun 19-20, 2024
Where? Rai, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Why attend?

Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2024The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is the dedicated exhibition, conference and awards for plastics recycling in mainland Europe.

The biggest names in recycled materials, recycling machinery and services will be on display, showing the latest innovation from the industry. The free conference with key industry figures will address the latest opportunities and challenges that face the plastic recycling industry in Europe.

The event covers the supply chain from design for raw materials, design for recycling, collection, sorting and recycling of industrial, commercial, agricultural, post-consumer and ocean plastic through to the recycled polymer being designed and incorporated into new products and applications.

Visiting PRSE will allow you to:

  • Network with top level exhibitors from a broad cross-section of the industry
  • Meet with experts from the leading associations
  • Discover ways to increase efficiency and boost profits
  • See product launches and the newest equipment
  • Make new contacts
  • Identify new business opportunities

Learn from well-respected members of the industry and the key associations in the seminar and conference streams.

More information?

Contact: Lindsay Crawford, Trade Show Coordinator, Email: lcrawford@crain.com; Website: www.prseventeurope.com

