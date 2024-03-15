AIMPLAS and REDIT Ventures Form a New Company Focused on Developing LFTs

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics Thermoplastic Composites
AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, and REDIT Ventures have launched LOFITH COMPOSITES. It is a new technology company focused on the development of long fiber reinforced thermoplastic (LFT) composites.
REDIT Ventures is a specialized investment vehicle sponsored by the eleven REDIT Technology Institutes that make up the Network of Technology Institutes of the Valencian Community (REDIT).
Polymers Used can be Easily Recycled and Repaired
These composites are made of a thermoplastic polymer matrix reinforced with long and continuous fibers in order to develop LFTP and UD tapes. This makes it possible to obtain strong and lightweight parts. These parts are more versatile than those made from traditional thermoset materials. These materials can also be functionalized by adding properties such as conductivity, shielding and fire resistance. This makes them ideal for demanding industries such as the automotive and aeronautical industries.
Components made from these materials can have greater mechanical strength without losing ductility. They also have the added advantage of adapting to different manufacturing processes, such as injection, compression molding and automatic fiber placement. In addition, the thermoplastic polymers used can be easily recycled and repaired. This is because they can be melted in multiple processing cycles to provide more economical alternatives.
These properties have increased the demand for LFT composites, which have become a viable alternative to thermoset composites in various sectors such as the aerospace, rail and automotive industries. In fact, lightweight LFT composites are expected to replace conventional materials, thus enabling to meet stringent industry standards.
Business Plan
The company’s business plan anticipates income of €5 million and the creation of 25 jobs for highly skilled workers in the first few years of operation.
José Luis Yusá, president of AIMPLAS, said, “The launch of this company is a very important milestone for AIMPLAS, as this will be the first company created through one of our technological developments. It also showcases our commitment to environmentally friendly activities.
”
Gonzalo Belenguer, general manager of REDIT Ventures, said, “LOFITH Composites is REDIT Venture’s fourth spinoff launched this year, this time with AIMPLAS. It is yet another example that underlines the level of excellence of highly disruptive R&D at REDIT Technology Institutes, which enables us to continue creating technology companies in the Community of Valencia. This involves maintaining stability throughout the network, which helps guarantee the annual volume of R&D projects (there are currently more than 2,400), as well as technology transfer to the industrial community.
”
Looking for Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites? Explore Over 18,000 Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites from Our Database- Order Samples and Access Technical Data.
Source: AIMPLAS