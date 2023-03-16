Mar 16, 2023 |
Industry News
LyondellBasell and Mepol Group announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for LyondellBasell to acquire Mepol Group, a manufacturer of recycled, high-performing technical compounds...
The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the MCG Group) has started a study aimed at realizing a processing capacity of approximately 10,000 tons per year by 2030, seeking to commercialize the world's first...
SK Chemicals accelerates its entry into the global market and business expansion with the world's first chemically recycled BHET (r-BHET) and chemically recycled PET (CR-PET) production system...
Mar 15, 2023 |
Industry News
As of the beginning of the year, the ECOTRIA® CR and SKYPET® CR product ranges have been certified according to REACH and are distributed by ALBIS throughout Europe...
INEOS Styrolution has announced that they are working together with Arburg to combine innovative sustainable injection molding machines with the world’s broadest sustainable styrenics polymer...
Mar 14, 2023 |
Industry News
DIC Corporation announced that it has reached an agreement with Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., to build a new biomass plastics supply chain, as well as to begin exploring the production of biomass...
The National Composites Centre (NCC) is delighted to announce its participation in the European research project, D-STANDART. The project has been developed to unlock the full potential of composite...
Sukano and Tide Ocean SA (#tide), the label of trust for ocean-bound plastics, are teaming up to support a common goal: Re-using ocean-bound socially collected plastic to produce premium raw...
Mar 13, 2023 |
Product News
Invibio Biomaterial Solutions, part of Victrex plc announced the launch of PEEK-OPTIMA™ AM Filament, an implantable PEEK polymer that is optimized for additive manufacturing...
Mar 13, 2023 |
Industry News
Team reporting in ACS Omega has developed a new type of bioplastic film from all-natural, degradable materials that can be rolled into a straw that doesn’t get soggy and is stronger than plastic...