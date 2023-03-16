OK
Mar 16, 2023 | Industry News

LyondellBasell to Acquire Mepol Group to Move Circular Economy Forward

LyondellBasell and Mepol Group announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for LyondellBasell to acquire Mepol Group, a manufacturer of recycled, high-performing technical compounds...

Read more

Mar 16, 2023 | Industry News

MCG Conducts a Study to Commercialize Chemical Recycling of PC Resin

The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the MCG Group) has started a study aimed at realizing a processing capacity of approximately 10,000 tons per year by 2030, seeking to commercialize the world's first...

Read more

Mar 16, 2023 | Industry News

SK Chemicals Makes Investment to Expand into CR-PET Market

SK Chemicals accelerates its entry into the global market and business expansion with the world's first chemically recycled BHET (r-BHET) and chemically recycled PET (CR-PET) production system...

Read more

Mar 15, 2023 | Industry News

ALBIS Distributes Chemically Recycled Plastics from SK Chemicals

As of the beginning of the year, the ECOTRIA® CR and SKYPET® CR product ranges have been certified according to REACH and are distributed by ALBIS throughout Europe...

Read more

Mar 15, 2023 | Industry News

INEOS Styrolution and Arburg Partner to Combine their Sustainable Solutions

INEOS Styrolution has announced that they are working together with Arburg to combine innovative sustainable injection molding machines with the world’s broadest sustainable styrenics polymer...

Read more

Mar 14, 2023 | Industry News

DIC Collaborates with Idemitsu Kosan to Explore Production of Biomass Polystyrene

DIC Corporation announced that it has reached an agreement with Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., to build a new biomass plastics supply chain, as well as to begin exploring the production of biomass...

Read more

Mar 14, 2023 | Industry News

NCC Participates in D-STANDART to Unlock Full Potential of Composite Materials

The National Composites Centre (NCC) is delighted to announce its participation in the European research project, D-STANDART. The project has been developed to unlock the full potential of composite...

Read more

Mar 14, 2023 | Industry News

#tide Appoints Sukano to Distribute Its Blockchain Traceable Ocean Bound rPET Material

Sukano and Tide Ocean SA (#tide), the label of trust for ocean-bound plastics, are teaming up to support a common goal: Re-using ocean-bound socially collected plastic to produce premium raw...

Read more

Mar 13, 2023 | Product News

Invibio Introduces 3D Printable PEEK Polymer for Medical Implants

Invibio Biomaterial Solutions, part of Victrex plc announced the launch of PEEK-OPTIMA™ AM Filament, an implantable PEEK polymer that is optimized for additive manufacturing...

Read more

Mar 13, 2023 | Industry News

Researchers Develop Hydrostable Yet Degradable Bioplastic Straws

Team reporting in ACS Omega has developed a new type of bioplastic film from all-natural, degradable materials that can be rolled into a straw that doesn’t get soggy and is stronger than plastic...

Read more

