ALPLA Supports Coca-Cola India to Launch 100% Recycled PET Bottle for Packaged Water

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
A milestone for Coca-Cola India and ALPLA. Kinley is India’s first packaged drinking water brand to use 100% recycled PET bottles.
With the support of ALPLA, Coca-Cola India has launched a new bottle made from 100% recycled PET (rPET) in Andhra Pradesh. This is a significant milestone because it is the first time that a 100% rPET bottle has been used in India for food or drinks.
Made Entirely from Recycled Food-grade Plastic
By delivering the rPET preforms, ALPLA’s activities aim to support Coca-Cola’s global goal of using at least 50% recycled material in all packaging by 2030. Currently, 90% of the company’s packaging is recyclable and 15% of PET used is recycled globally.
The new rPET bottle was launched for the packaged drinking water brand Kinley and is currently available in one-liter bottles. They are made entirely from recycled food-grade plastic, which is a significant milestone for ALPLA and Coca-Cola in India in their joint efforts to create a circular economy. This step was only possible after the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved the use of recycled PET in food packaging, subject to compliance with its guidelines, after a thorough review of food safety.
“Aligned with our vision of creating a World Without Waste, we are constantly looking for ways to reduce our environmental footprint and contribute towards creating a circular economy. We are proud to be the first beverage company in India to offer our consumers a sustainable choice of packaging, by launching Kinley bottles made from 100% recycled PET. Our new bottles made with food-grade rPET have value beyond their initial use, as they are fully recyclable and can be repurposed into new bottles. This is also an endeavor on our part to complement the Government of India’s ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ (which translates to Clean India Mission),” said Enrique Ackermann, vice president, Technical and Innovation, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.
Recycling of PET bottles with technologies approved by the US FDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) keeps plastic in circulation and significantly reduces the need for new plastic production. The use of rPET bottles not only conserves natural resources, but also reduces our carbon emissions.
Dr S. B. P. P. Rammohan, managing director, Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Limited, Franchise Bottling Partner of Coca-Cola in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana said, "This move towards using recycled PET in packaging, aligns with our government's vision of sustainable plastic use, and we are proud to be associated with the Coca-Cola System in India as the first movers in this sustainability initiative."
.”
Vision of Creating a World Without Waste
In December 2022, Coca-Cola Bangladesh introduced 100% rPET bottles, making it the first company in the South-West Asia (SWA) region to introduce Kinley water bottles with 100% rPET in two-liter packs. The Coca-Cola Company now offers 100% rPET bottles in over 40 markets.
"In addition to enabling Coca-Cola's vision of creating a World Without Waste, the launch is aligned with ALPLA's Global Sustainability targets. In 2018, ALPLA, as partner of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, signed a Global Commitment. Our mission by 2025 is to produce 100% recyclable packaging with 25% recycled content on average, and this launch is a big step in that direction in India. We are proud to be associated with Coca-Cola and will continue to do everything it takes to enable a World Without Waste," said Utsav Dixit, head of Sustainability at ALPLA India.
,” said Utsav Dixit, head of Sustainability at ALPLA India.
Source: ALPLA