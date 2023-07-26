Amcor to Launch First Premium Wine Bottle Made from 100% Recycled PET

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Creativity with Plastics
Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) is excited to partner with Ron Rubin Winery for the launch of BLUE BIN, the first premium wine packaged in a 750mL bottle made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) plastic.
Lighter and Shatterproof
PET allows BLUE BIN’s bottles to have several environmental advantages when compared to traditional wine packaging, including a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, global warming, and other environmental impacts.
Additionally, PET wine bottles are lighter and shatterproof, allowing wine enthusiasts to enjoy BLUE BIN at places they previously may not have been able to, including at the beach, by the pool, camping and other outdoor activities.
Glass bottles account for 30% percent of wine’s carbon footprint – the single largest environmental impact across the value chain of the product. A wine bottle made from PET is 85% lighter than one made from glass and has one-third the Greenhouse Gas emissions.
Thin Glass Layer Preventing the Wine from Touching rPET
In search of a planet-friendly alternative that allows consumers to enjoy the wine they love with less environmental impact, Ron Rubin Winery conducted a two-year assessment of wine packaging to develop a premium wine for eco-conscious wine lovers. The BLUE BIN bottles feature Plasmax technology, a thin glass layer preventing the wine from ever touching the rPET, fully protecting the taste and quality.
“Plasmax is a thin, glass-like oxygen barrier on the inside of the bottle. This protective barrier holds the wine, while the PET bottle holds the shape,
” says Jonathan Jarman, Amcor Rigid Packaging marketing manager for spirits and wine. “This is truly a transformational moment for the North American wine market, ushering in an era where the product’s sustainable packaging is valued and celebrated as deeply as the product itself. We are proud to work with Ron and his team to bring BLUE BIN to customers across the country.
”
BLUE BIN is produced and bottled by Ron Rubin Winery, a company with a long history of bottling sustainable, premium wine. The BLUE BIN name is a nod to where the recycled material comes from to produce the 100% rPET bottle.
For more than 30 years, Ron Rubin Brands has been driven by a desire to leave the world a better place, with beverages that carry certifications as testament to their mission. Ron Rubin Winery is a SIP-Certified (Sustainability in Practice) brand, Certified California Sustainable Vineyard & Winery and one of only thirty-three Certified B Corporation wineries in the world.
BLUE BIN is available now in four 2022 vintage varietals: Vin Rosé, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.
Source: Amcor