ARBURG to Demonstrate Cost-effective Production of LSR Valves at Chinaplas 2024

TAGS: Automotive Machinery Cost Efficiency
At the Chinaplas 2024, ARBURG will be presenting a production cell for the mobility industry based around an electric ALLROUNDER from the Golden Electric series. On show will be the precise, cost-effective production of valves made of liquid silicone (LSR). A FLEXLIFT 10 linear robotic system designed for the Asian market will carry out the handling tasks.
8 LSR Components can be Produced within 55 Seconds
An electric ALLROUNDER 470 E GOLDEN ELECTRIC with a clamping force of 1,000 kN, LSR cylinder and vacuum equipment will produce valves made of liquid silicone for use in cars. The Elastosil®
material (Shore hardness 50 A) from Wacker
is resistant to heat and media. It is also known for its good resilience and consistently high performance.
Using an 8-cavity mold from Chinese partner Gaoyuan, eight LSR components weighing 0.8 grams each can be produced in a cycle time of around 55 seconds. Injection is sprueless and takes place directly via a pneumatic cold runner system. The LSR dosing unit comes from ARBURG's partner 2KM. A FLEXLIFT10 linear robotic system gently removes the molded parts from the mold and sets them down on a conveyor belt.
FLEXILIFT Robotics System for Asia
ARBURG has launched the linear robotic systems in the FLEXLIFT series specifically for the Asian market and tailored them to the needs of customers in the region. Thanks to their low height and telescopic design, they are also suitable for confined spaces. Powerful servo motors ensure that the vertical mold-entry axes are extremely dynamic and accurate.
It enables fast removal, precise and vibration-free movements and short cycle times. In this way, ARBURG meets the market demand for a reliable, fast and precise robotic system with a favorable price/performance ratio. The FLEXLIFT is available in six different versions with loads of 5, 10 or 15 kilograms and with the option of one or two mold-entry axes. A FLEXLIFT 10 with a load of ten kilograms will be used for the trade fair application.
Source: ARBURG