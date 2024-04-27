ARBURG to Present its Latest Electric Injection Molding Machine at Plastpol

TAGS: 3D Printing Machinery Part Design & Manufacturing
ARBURG will be taking part in 28th Plastpol from 21 to 24 May 2024.
For the first time in Europe, the company will be presenting its latest “treasure” to trade visitors, the ALLROUNDER 720 E GOLDEN ELECTRIC, just a few days after its world premiere at NPE in Orlando, Florida.
IM Machine with Electrical Precision and Smaller Installation Area
The new electric injection molding machine extends the product range of the eponymous series upwards. The ALLROUNDER 720 E GOLDEN ELECTRIC combines electrical precision and process stability with a smaller installation area.
It offers high component quality with low investment costs and short delivery times. The space-optimized ALLROUNDER fits into existing production grids and lines. The new design means that more machines can be used in injection molding production, resulting in an increased output per square meter.
The GOLDEN ELECTRIC series is particularly suitable for technical injection molding. The new machine can be combined and automated with any of ARBURG’s robotic systems. At Plastpol, the machine will be used to produce medical 0.5 ml syringe plungers made of PP. The parts, with a molded part weight of 0.34 grams, are produced in a cycle time of just nine seconds.
Beer Mug Ready to Go
The hybrid ALLROUNDER 470 H COMFORT with linear robotic system MULTILIFT SELECT 8 is likely to attract particular attention, as it will be producing a give-away that is sure to be very popular: a 0.5-liter beer mug. In Kielce, visitors will be able to see for themselves how a mug like this is produced from PC in a cycle time of 31 seconds.
Cost-effective Introduction to 3D Printing
The TiQ 2 3D printer is particularly economical and also ideal as an entry-level additive manufacturing solution thanks to its open material system. It processes filaments using FFF (fused filament fabrication) technology. Injection moulding plants will be interested in the option of using it to produce end-of-arm tooling (EAOT), including resilient suction pads and mechanical grippers made of fiber-reinforced PA and PP, for example, with customized fingers for picking up components.
Source: ARBURG