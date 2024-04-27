OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • ARBURG to Present its Latest Electric Injection Molding Machine at Plastpol
Industry News

ARBURG to Present its Latest Electric Injection Molding Machine at Plastpol

Published on 2024-04-27. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  3D Printing    Machinery    Part Design & Manufacturing   

ARBURG to Present its Latest Electric Injection Molding Machine at PlastpolARBURG will be taking part in 28th Plastpol from 21 to 24 May 2024.

For the first time in Europe, the company will be presenting its latest “treasure” to trade visitors, the ALLROUNDER 720 E GOLDEN ELECTRIC, just a few days after its world premiere at NPE in Orlando, Florida.

IM Machine with Electrical Precision and Smaller Installation Area


The new electric injection molding machine extends the product range of the eponymous series upwards. The ALLROUNDER 720 E GOLDEN ELECTRIC combines electrical precision and process stability with a smaller installation area.

It offers high component quality with low investment costs and short delivery times. The space-optimized ALLROUNDER fits into existing production grids and lines. The new design means that more machines can be used in injection molding production, resulting in an increased output per square meter.

The GOLDEN ELECTRIC series is particularly suitable for technical injection molding. The new machine can be combined and automated with any of ARBURG’s robotic systems. At Plastpol, the machine will be used to produce medical 0.5 ml syringe plungers made of PP. The parts, with a molded part weight of 0.34 grams, are produced in a cycle time of just nine seconds.

Beer Mug Ready to Go


The hybrid ALLROUNDER 470 H COMFORT with linear robotic system MULTILIFT SELECT 8 is likely to attract particular attention, as it will be producing a give-away that is sure to be very popular: a 0.5-liter beer mug. In Kielce, visitors will be able to see for themselves how a mug like this is produced from PC in a cycle time of 31 seconds.

Cost-effective Introduction to 3D Printing


The TiQ 2 3D printer is particularly economical and also ideal as an entry-level additive manufacturing solution thanks to its open material system. It processes filaments using FFF (fused filament fabrication) technology. Injection moulding plants will be interested in the option of using it to produce end-of-arm tooling (EAOT), including resilient suction pads and mechanical grippers made of fiber-reinforced PA and PP, for example, with customized fingers for picking up components.

Source: ARBURG

3Dprinting-channelsmachinery-chapushcost-efficiency-cha-push


Spotlight
Avient
Live webinar: Achieving sustainability goals in PET packaging
Avient's innovative solutions
Read More
Idemitsu
Unlock exceptional performance with XAREC™ SPS
Experience the power of XAREC™ SPS!
Read More
Idemitsu
XAREC™ SPS: The ultimate solution for high-performance plastics
Discover Idemitsu's cutting-edge syndiotactic polystyrene resin
Read More
JNC
MEMS: Fast, low-temperature, solvent-free wafer bonding
New tech for temporary wafer bonding and mechanical support
Read More
UBE
Polyamide is recyclable: UBE's sustainable packaging solution
Make a circular economy reality in food packaging with UBE
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2024
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top