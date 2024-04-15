ARBURG to Showcase IML Cup Production via Compression Molding at NPE 2024

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Machinery
An electric ALLROUNDER 720 A from ARBURG in the "Ultimate" performance variant will demonstrate at the NPE 2024 that high-quality injection molding technology can be an alternative to thermoforming. The exhibit uses injection compression molding to produce thin-walled IML cups that can be easily recycled after use.
IML Cups Only 0.37 Millimeters Thick Produced in 3.95 Seconds
The exhibit uses a 4-cavity mold from Brink to produce thin-walled IML round cups from polypropylene (PP) using compression molding at an injection pressure of just 23,000 psi (1,600 bar).
For process monitoring, the mold is equipped with six high-resolution inductive position measuring and embossing sensors. Four molded parts, each weighing 10.4 grams and with a wall thickness of only 0.37 millimeters, are produced in a cycle time of 3.95 seconds.
The plastic has a biomass footprint and ISCC-certified. The production cell also includes a side-entry robot from Brink that inserts the labels, removes the finished cups and stacks them on a conveyor belt.
Resource-saving and Recyclable
In this particularly resource-saving application for the packaging industry, special emphasis was placed on energy efficiency and on a part design that saves materials. Thanks to the all-electric packaging machine in combination with injection compression molding, the energy footprint is improved by 20 percent with a significant reduction in part weight from 13 to 10.4 grams. Meanwhile, the flowpath/wall thickness ratio is 380:1. Normally, this would require a very high level of injection pressure – at the expense of energy requirements and mold wear.
This is why injection compression molding is used for this application. Compared to classic injection molding, this process requires significantly less injection pressure and it is possible to work with mold temperatures of 20 instead of 12 degrees Celsius. The special "Next Cycle IML" label can be completely separated from the PP of the cup during recycling, so that the product can be recycled by type after use. In contrast to thermoforming, no pre-produced foils are used and no stamping waste is produced.
Source: ARBURG