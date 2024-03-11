ARBURG to Demonstrate Production of Quality Parts from ABS Recyclate at NPE 2024

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Machinery Part Design & Manufacturing
At NPE 2024, a hybrid ALLROUNDER will demonstrate how ABS recyclate can be processed into high-quality molded parts and returned to the material cycle. The exhibit from the HIDRIVE series is equipped with ARBURG's new hybrid machine technology.
It is not only excellent at saving energy and conserving resources, but is also efficient in production, user-friendly and reliable. This allows users to harness the benefits of both electric and hydraulic technology – namely speed and precision paired with power and dynamics.
ABS Recyclate Returned to the Cycle
At NPE 2024, an ALLROUNDER 520 H "Premium" with a clamping force of 1,500 kN will be processing 100 percent recycled ABS from SEG, made from recycled washing machines, dryers and refrigerators. A 1+1+1-cavity family mold is used to produce a machine base, feed hopper and controller on a scale of 1:18 in a cycle time of around 50 seconds. These are then separated from each other in a cutting station and complete a 15-part set for a model ALLROUNDER. A MULTILIFT SELECT V 8 linear robotic system removes the molded parts and sets them down in a box. A box changer provides around two hours of autonomy.
The "aXw control ReferencePilot" control assistant and a pressure sensor ensure that the holding pressure is regulated very precisely based on the pressure profile in the mold and that fluctuating material viscosity is compensated for. The result is high-quality molded parts with similar properties to those made from virgin material, but with a significantly smaller carbon footprint.
In this application, the Moldlife Sense computer system enables sensor-controlled mold monitoring over the complete life cycle. The recorded data is passed via an OPC-UA interface directly to the gestica control system. It displays corresponding malfunctions as well as performance-dependent maintenance intervals, thereby enabling predictive maintenance.
Source: ARBURG