ARBURG to Present Technologies for Efficient Plastic Parts Production at Chinaplas

At Chinaplas from 23 to 26 April 2024, ARBURG will present itself as a comprehensive technology and system partner for the efficient production of plastic parts.
At stand D 42 in hall 4.1, the focus will be on applications for the automotive and medical industries. Three Allrounder exhibits will demonstrate:
- Fully automatic overmolding of inserts
- Liquid silicone (LSR) processing
- Production of complex medical components
Automated Molded Parts Production System for Asian Market
In addition to injection molding technology
, ARBURG will showcase additive manufacturing and automation. The company will offer trade visitors comprehensive, individualized advice in the interactive arburgSOLUTIONworld exhibition area.
The unique, interactive "arburgSOLUTIONworld" draws attention while providing real added value. ARBURG experts will be available at five stations around a four-meter LED column. They will provide customized consultations – for example on the use of the arburgXworld customer portal and the ARBURG host computer system ALS. Other key topics include increasing efficiency through automation, advice on injection molds, the arburgGREENworld sustainability program and all aspects of service and training.
ARBURG will be presenting an ALLROUNDER 1600 T rotary table machine. It overmolds metal inserts with glass fiber-reinforced PA6 to produce connecting parts for the mobility sector. The demanding handling tasks in this turnkey system are performed by a Kuka six-axis robot.
The ALLROUNDER 470 H with innovative hybrid machine technology is another highlight. It manufactures polycarbonate
adapters for medical technology. Automation is handled by a FLEXLIFT linear robotic system. The FLEXLIFT provides entry-level automated molded parts production. It is available exclusively for the Asian market.
The third injection molding exhibit is an electric ALLROUNDER 470 E GOLDEN ELECTRIC. It produces precise LSR components for automotive and uses a FLEXLIFT for automation.
Source: ARBURG