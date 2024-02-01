Arkema Expands its Elastomers Global Production Capacity by 40%

TAGS: Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics Medical
Arkema has increased its global manufacturing capacity for Pebax® elastomers by 40% at its Serquigny plant in France. This expansion supports its customers’ strong growth, in particular in the sports and consumer goods markets,
Used in Sports Equipments, Electronic and Medical Devices
Arkema has started its new Pebax®
elastomer unit at the Serquigny plant in France. This new unit is designed with the latest advancements in industrial processes. It can produce both the bio-circular Pebax® Rnew®
and classical Pebax®
elastomer ranges.
These advanced materials are used in sports equipment
such as running shoes, soccer shoes and ski boots. Other uses are in electronic devices, and specialty markets such as antistatic additives and medical devices
.
"We are excited to start the production of this expansion in our Pebax® elastomers capacity. This represents a great opportunity for us to meet growing demand in existing and new applications while simultaneously improving our processes as water consumption at the site will be reduced by approximately 25%,
" said Erwoan Pezron, senior vice-president of Arkema's High Performance Polymers Business Line.
Source: Arkema