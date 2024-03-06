ARLANXEO to Build New Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Plant in China

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics Thermoplastic Composites
ARLANXEO announced the planned construction of a hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR) plant in Changzhou, China. It will have annual production capacity of 5,000 tons. The first phase of construction will allow for the production of 2,500 tons of high-quality rubber per year. The plant is expected to begin operations in the third quarter of 2025.
Resilient to Extreme Temperatures, Chemicals, and Abrasion
“ARLANXEO continues to invest in high-growth markets, and today we are delighted to announce our plans for a new Therban® plant in China. This announcement marks a significant step toward meeting the growing global demand for advanced synthetic rubber products,
” said Stephan van Santbrink, CEO, ARLANXEO.
ARLANXEO produces and markets HNBR grades under the Therban®
brand. Therban®
is renowned for its resilience to extreme temperatures, chemicals, and abrasion. It is widely used in demanding applications in automotive systems, oil exploration, mechanical engineering, aerospace, and batteries for new mobility solutions.
“ARLANXEO’s new Therban® plant in Changzhou will allow us to serve the growing market demand for HNBR with high-quality, locally produced synthetic rubber. We look forward to collaborating with our customers and business partners as we continue to explore the considerable application potential of Therban®,
” said Hong Sun, managing director, ARLANXEO China.
ARLANXEO's Therban® Product Range
Source: ARLANXEO