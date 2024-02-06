Asahi Kasei Europe Joins Plastics Europe Germany, an Association of Plastics Producers

TAGS: Automotive
Asahi Kasei Europe joined Plastics Europe Germany in December 2023. It is an association of plastics producers in Germany.
Fostering the Relationship with European Plastics Industry
Asahi Kasei Europe was founded in 2016 as the European headquarters of Asahi Kasei
. Since then, it has been developing and marketing engineering plastics and fibers, particle foams and other functional materials for the automotive industry and other areas of application. The location is also an innovation hub for the Asahi Kasei Group companies in Europe.
To further foster the relationship with the European plastics industry, Asahi Kasei Europe joined Plastics Europe Germany.
“As a chemical company and plastics producer, Asahi Kasei has a responsibility to contribute to a more sustainable society. This requires new technical developments, but also cooperation and an open exchange with other companies. We are proud to be able to make our contribution to the ecosystem in the innovation driver Europe through our membership in Plastics Europe Germany,
” comments Martin Aeschlimann, general manager Engineering Plastics at Asahi Kasei Europe.
Source: Asahi Kasei