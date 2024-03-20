Ascend Expands its Partnership with Snetor for Distribution of PA-based Materials

TAGS: Medical
Ascend Performance Materials announced that it will expand its relationship with international plastics and chemicals distributor Snetor. Snetor will distribute its polyamide-based engineered materials in Latin America, as well as Ascend’s HiDura® MED portfolio for medical applications in Europe.
This marks Ascend’s first distribution agreement in Latin America since acquiring its compounding site in San José Iturbide, Mexico in 2022.
Snetor now carries Ascend’s Vydyne®, Starflam®, HiDura® and ReDefyne™ PA66, PA610 and PA612 resins and engineered materials in Europe and Latin America.
Ensuring Each Customer Gets the Best Material to Address their Needs
“Snetor shares our commitment to premium products and sustainable solutions,
” said Lourdes (Lulu) Alvarez, Ascend’s country managing director for Mexico. “Having the right distribution partner with a keen technical focus is critical to ensuring that each customer gets the best possible material to address their needs.
”
Snetor has been active in the distribution of plastic raw materials (from polymers commodities to engineering plastics) and chemicals in Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The group operates in over 100 countries with a varied customer base of converters.
“We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Ascend,
” said Emmanuel Aubourg, Snetor Group’s CEO. “The combination of our respective expertise and our two well-known brands in our markets will enable us to offer a complete and premium range of polyamides in several key markets.
”
Snetor launched the availability of HiDura®
MED resins in Europe at Medical Technology UK on March 13-14 in Coventry, UK.
Source: Ascend