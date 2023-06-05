Avantium Awarded €1.5 million Grant to Produce Polyesters Using CO₂ as a Feedstock

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Avantium N.V. announces that it has been awarded a €1.5 million grant by the EU Horizon Europe program for its participation in the research and development program HICCUPS1.
This program aims to demonstrate the utilization of CO2 as a feedstock for the production of polyesters. The €1.5 million grant will be paid out in tranches to Avantium over a period of four years, starting in September 2023.
CO2 from Biogas to Sustainable Plastic Material PLGA
Avantium is a frontrunner in developing and commercializing innovative technologies for the production of materials based on sustainable carbon feedstocks, i.e., carbon from biomass or carbon from the air (CO2
). One of Avantium’s innovative technology platforms, called Volta Technology, uses electrochemistry to convert CO2
into high-value chemical building blocks and polyesters. Under the HICCUPS program, Avantium will convert CO2
from biogas produced at wastewater treatment plants into the sustainable plastic material PLGA (polylactic-co-glycolic acid).
PLGA with 80% glycolic acid or more has an excellent barrier against oxygen and moisture and good mechanical properties. It is furthermore recyclable and both home compostable and marine degradable. PLGA can be used, for example, as coating material and in molded plastic materials. This makes PLGA an excellent alternative for fossil-based polyethylene. The HICCUPS program, which has received a €5 million EU Horizon Europe grant in total, will demonstrate the full value chain from biogenic CO2
to polyester end-use and is expected to be executed over four years.
Avantium will lead the HICCUPS consortium consisting of Avantium and 11 other industry and academic organizations: Funditec (Spain), University of Amsterdam (Netherlands), INRAE (France), ACCIONA (Spain), Nova Institut (Germany), VTT (Finland), University of Ferrara (Italy), Tecnopackaging (Spain), Aqualung (Norway), SINTEF (Norway) and Walki (Finland).
Annelie Jongerius, technology manager at Avantium and scientific coordinator of HICCUPS, “Avantium is proud to lead the development of CO2-based polyesters and we look forward to working with like-minded organizations on Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) under the HICCUPS program. This award of the prestigious European Horizon grant reflects our expertise in the conversion of CO2 into high-value polyesters using electrochemistry and our ability to develop innovative new materials.
”
This project has received funding from the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking under the European Union’s Horizon Europe funding program under grant agreement No 101112455.
Source: Avantium