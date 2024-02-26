Avient to Showcase Ballistic-resistant Composite Panels at JEC World 2024

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Thermoplastic Composites Metal Replacement Cost Efficiency
Avient Corporation will showcase its range of composite solutions at JEC World 2024. This will include new ballistic-resistant panels.
Cost-competitive Alternative to Materials Made with Other Fibers
Broadening Avient’s portfolio of protective materials, Polystrand™ ThermoBallistic™ ballistic-resistant composite panels are compression-molded panels. These are made with e-glass and thermoplastic resin systems. This offers a cost-competitive alternative to ballistic-resistant materials made with other fibers or thermoset resins.
ThermoBallistic™ panels provide structural bullet-resistant reinforcement. They meet UL 752 Level 3 ballistic rating for interior and exterior architectural surfaces and components at a lower weight than traditional panel materials.
Avient will also highlight its complete portfolio of advanced composites and engineered fiber solutions. These solutions offer high strength, weight reduction, and corrosion resistance. They can be used for products across a broad range of industries and markets. These include:
Thermoplastic Composites:
-
Polystrand™ continuous fiber reinforced unidirectional tapes and multi-axial laminates, including recycled content formulations
-
Hammerhead™ marine composite panels – structural solutions to replace wood and other materials in boat-building applications
-
Polystrand™ structural sandwich panels
Thermoset Composites:
-
Gordon Composites™ continuous glass and carbon fiber bar stock, laminates, and composite springs, including springs for high-temperature industrial applications
-
Gordon Glass™ archery bow limbs
-
Glasforms™ pultruded rods, tubes, and custom profiles
-
GlasArmor™ ballistic-resistant panels
Engineered Fiber Solutions:
-
Fiber-Line™ engineered high-performance fibers, including coated, twisted, and custom-wound aramid, glass, carbon, HMPE, and LCP fibers
-
Fiber-Line™ fiber-reinforced thermoplastic unidirectional tapes, pultruded rods, and custom extrusion-coated rods and fibers
Dyneema®, the World’s Strongest Fiber™
-
Dyneema® unidirectional (UD) material is a composite laminate that offers excellent energy absorption and enhanced protection in a lightweight solution
-
The strength and versatility of Dyneema® make it ideal for a wide range of ballistic armor solutions for personal and vehicle protection
Avient is committed to helping customers meet their sustainability goals through its composites portfolio. Composites are inherently lightweight alternatives to metals and other materials. This enables sustainability initiatives such as material reduction and fuel economy improvements in many end products. Thermoplastic recycled-content composites can further support a circular economy. They also help customers reduce their environmental impact.
Avient is exhibiting at JEC World March 5-7, 2024, in Hall 5, Booth F49, at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Park.
Source: Avient