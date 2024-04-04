BASF and Wiskind Create Biomass Balanced PU Cold Storage Sandwich Panels

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
BASF and Shandong Wiskind Architectural Steel Co., Ltd. (Wiskind) have expanded their strategic partnership with a sustainable polyurethanes (PU) sandwich panels for cold chain applications. Wiskind, Asian ISCC PLUS certified PU sandwich panel manufacturer, will exhibit its PU sandwich panel made with BASF's Biomass Balance (BMB) MDI at CHINAPLAS 2024.
Insulation Properties are Same as Conventional PU Sandwich Panels
MDI is a key component in the production of PU and is typically made from traditional fossil-based raw materials. BASF’s BMB solutions, 100% of the fossil-based organic materials required for production can be replaced by sustainably sourced and certified renewable feedstock in the production chain. As a result, the product carbon footprint (PCF) of the customers throughout the value chain will be significantly reduced. It is compared to the use of regular MDI based on conventional feedstocks.
“We are proud to become the first company to produce the ISCC PLUS certified PU sandwich panels in Asia Pacific, empowered by BASF's BMB solutions. This is imperative to accomplish our sustainability objectives and bolster our market competitiveness
,” said Xu Shuheng, general manager, Wiskind. “With BASF’s strong expertise on materials, especially for PU insulation solutions, we are confident that we can continue to co-develop innovative products more sustainably.
”
In addition, the use of BASF's certified renewable raw materials provides the same product quality and properties as fossil-based products. The superior insulation properties are the same as conventional PU sandwich panels, helping to save energy, preserve food and reduce food waste. The PU sandwich panels maintains the extraordinary temperature stability and a higher fire rating that meets China's most stringent fire safety regulations for B1 core foam.
“With the increasing market demand for sustainable solutions, Wiskind and BASF have been working closely together to launch the first cold storage sandwich panels with a lower carbon footprint material made of biomass balanced raw materials,
” said Silvia Mok, vice president, Performance Materials Asia Pacific, BASF. “Our long-standing partnership with Wiskind has reached a new milestone with this launch which has also showcased the material solutions and competencies of BASF in supporting our customers to overcome emerging challenges for demanding applications.
”
Latest Innovations at CHINAPLAS
The collaboration between Wiskind and BASF began in 2017. In 2019, they established a strategic partnership to explore further applications of PU sandwich panels and identify potential opportunities for joint commercialization.
At CHINAPLAS 2024, BASF will showcase its latest innovations, competencies, and developments – particularly in the areas of sustainability and co-creation. Join BASF at CHINAPLAS 2024 and let them walk you through the MAKE–USE–RECYCLE phases in their plastics journey.
Source: BASF