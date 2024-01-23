BASF Announces Distribution Partners for Engineering Plastics in North America

OK
Published on 2024-01-23. Edited By : SpecialChem

BASF Announces Distribution Partners for Engineering Plastics in North AmericaEffective March 1, 2024, select grades of BASF Engineering Plastics will be available in the USA, Canada and Mexico through the authorized distributors of Bamberger, Amco Polymers, M. Holland Company, Nexeo Plastics and Polimeros Nacionales, which is exclusive to Mexico.

Tailored to Meet Changing Needs of Industry Demands


By integrating advanced technology and through its commitment to sustainability, BASF remains at the forefront of providing quality, high-performance engineering plastics to customers through distributors.

BASF looks forward to continuing our service of the engineering plastics market alongside our distribution partners,” said Andrew Bayley, vice president of Engineering Plastics, BASF. “We are excited to add Bamberger Amco Polymers as a key distribution partner. We expect that the combined strength of Bamberger and Amco will result in improved access to BASF’s leading engineering plastics solutions in the market. Our distribution partners are paramount to providing best-in-class service to our customers.

BASF’s portfolio, which highlights an innovative range of engineering plastic solutions, is tailored to meet the changing needs of industry demands and environmental considerations. Select grades of Ultramid® PA, Ultradur® PBT, Ultraform® POM and the recycled grades of Nypel® PA6/PA66 and Petra® PET are available with each of our distributors.

Nypel®, Petra®, Ultramid®, Ultradur® and Ultraform® are registered trademarks of BASF SE.

Source: BASF


