BASF Announces Distribution Partners for Engineering Plastics in North America

Effective March 1, 2024, select grades of BASF Engineering Plastics will be available in the USA, Canada and Mexico through the authorized distributors of Bamberger, Amco Polymers, M. Holland Company, Nexeo Plastics and Polimeros Nacionales, which is exclusive to Mexico.
Tailored to Meet Changing Needs of Industry Demands
By integrating advanced technology and through its commitment to sustainability, BASF remains at the forefront of providing quality, high-performance engineering plastics to customers through distributors.
“BASF looks forward to continuing our service of the engineering plastics market alongside our distribution partners,
” said Andrew Bayley, vice president of Engineering Plastics, BASF. “We are excited to add Bamberger Amco Polymers as a key distribution partner. We expect that the combined strength of Bamberger and Amco will result in improved access to BASF’s leading engineering plastics solutions in the market. Our distribution partners are paramount to providing best-in-class service to our customers.
BASF’s portfolio, which highlights an innovative range of engineering plastic solutions, is tailored to meet the changing needs of industry demands and environmental considerations. Select grades of Ultramid® PA
, Ultradur® PBT
, Ultraform® POM
and the recycled grades of Nypel® PA6/PA66
and Petra® PET
are available with each of our distributors.
