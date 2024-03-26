BASF to Unveil Photovoltaic Frame Made with PU Composite at CHINAPLAS 2024

TAGS: Thermoplastic Composites Metal Replacement New Energy Solutions
At CHINAPLAS 2024, BASF will unveil a total solution photovoltaic (PV) frame. It is developed with Jiangsu Worldlight New Material Co., Ltd (Worldlight), a global manufacturer of PV composite frames.
The PV frame is made with an industry-leading total solution that combines polyurethane (PU) composite with a water-borne coating solution. It results in an 85% reduction in the product carbon footprint (PCF) vs aluminum frames. The water-borne coating solution further reduces the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) by more than 90%.
Offer Superior Insulation and Energy Efficient Production
PU composite is more energy efficient to produce than aluminum. When combined with the water-borne solution, the total solution is also lighter weight and has superior insulation. Hence it is also more energy-efficient in use. Additionally, the exceptional adhesion properties of the waterborne coating solution to PU composites significantly improves weathering resistance. This translates into higher durability and a longer life span of the PV frame.
“Worldlight has created three main applications for different scenarios: offshore PV modules, large-scale terrestrial PV modules as well as industrial and commercial rooftop PV modules. BASF’s total solution enables us to meet strict standards and overcome challenges from diverse environmental conditions and design specifications,
” said Mr. Liang Zhao, CEO, Worldlight.
PU composite, made of glass-fiber reinforced polyurethanes, is widely used in the automotive, bridge construction, and aerospace industries. Compared to aluminum, PU composite with coating provides superior cost performance and mechanical properties. These include resistance to abrasion, acids, alkalis, and UV radiation.
“BASF has consistently demonstrated how we support our partners to develop innovative material solutions that meet the demanding needs of the industry as well as evolving trends and regulations. Through our collaborative efforts with Worldlight, a market leader in composite PV frames, we will further explore the potential of composite PU materials with waterborne coatings as a total solution for this promising industry,
” said Silvia Mok, vice president, Business Management Polyurethanes Systems, Performance Materials Asia Pacific, BASF.
BASF is accelerating its plastics journey towards a more sustainable future! At CHINAPLAS 2024, BASF will showcase its latest innovations, competencies, and developments – particularly in the areas of sustainability and co-creation. Join BASF at CHINAPLAS 2024 and let us walk you through the MAKE–USE–RECYCLE phases in our plastics journey.
Source: BASF