BASF and Teamplas to Transform Post-consumer Waste into High-value Materials

BASF and Teamplas Group, a manufacturer of recycled pellets in Southeast Asia, have collaborated to transform post-consumer waste into new high-quality office equipment and car interior parts with the help of BASF’s IrgaCycle®.
Using Additive Combination to Control Quality Variation
With a wide network of local waste collectors of household products, E&E equipment, and end-of-life vehicles, Teamplas produces recycled pellets for use mainly in electrical appliances.
To address their customers’ growing demand for high-quality recycled resins, Teamplas decided to use IrgaCycle®
to compatibilize mixtures of polyolefin plastics and mitigate the thermal and mechanical stress of the recycling process
.
“Our priority is to help Teamplas control the variation in the quality of recyclates and improve the performance of their final products,
” said Hazel Sprafke, vice president, Global Business Management, Plastic Additives, Asia Pacific. “As IrgaCycle® is a unique combination of additives, it is safe and easy to dose as needed to minimize the impact of impurities in recyclates.
”
In addition, with the use of IrgaCycle®
, Teamplas can improve the surfaces of parts produced using their recyclates. Chair armrests, printer exteriors, and car stereo frames can all be produced with higher gloss and greater long-term thermal stability. IrgaCycle®
can even enable these finished products to be made with 100% recycled pellets. The use of plastics in high-value applications drives a growing circular economy and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions for a positive impact on climate change.
“The joint efforts between BASF and Teamplas will continue as we aim to use IrgaCycle® for applications in the packaging industry,
” said Pongsakorn Atichatsrisakul, executive director of Teamplas Group. “Our partnership with BASF will not only help us tackle recycling quality but contribute to the goals laid out in the Thai government’s National Roadmap on Plastic Waste Management (2018-2030).
”
As part of BASF’s VALERAS®
portfolio, IrgaCycle®
consists of a series of plastic additive formulations, which enable recycled plastics to be used for the production of high-value parts in combination with virgin materials.
