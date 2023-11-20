OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • BASF and Teamplas to Transform Post-consumer Waste into High-value Materials
Industry News

BASF and Teamplas to Transform Post-consumer Waste into High-value Materials

Published on 2023-11-20. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive    Electrical & Electronics    Sustainability and Bioplastics    Part Design & Manufacturing   

BASF and Teamplas to Transform Post-consumer Waste into High Value Materials BASF and Teamplas Group, a manufacturer of recycled pellets in Southeast Asia, have collaborated to transform post-consumer waste into new high-quality office equipment and car interior parts with the help of BASF’s IrgaCycle®.

Using Additive Combination to Control Quality Variation


With a wide network of local waste collectors of household products, E&E equipment, and end-of-life vehicles, Teamplas produces recycled pellets for use mainly in electrical appliances.

To address their customers’ growing demand for high-quality recycled resins, Teamplas decided to use IrgaCycle® to compatibilize mixtures of polyolefin plastics and mitigate the thermal and mechanical stress of the recycling process.

Our priority is to help Teamplas control the variation in the quality of recyclates and improve the performance of their final products,” said Hazel Sprafke, vice president, Global Business Management, Plastic Additives, Asia Pacific. “As IrgaCycle® is a unique combination of additives, it is safe and easy to dose as needed to minimize the impact of impurities in recyclates.

In addition, with the use of IrgaCycle®, Teamplas can improve the surfaces of parts produced using their recyclates. Chair armrests, printer exteriors, and car stereo frames can all be produced with higher gloss and greater long-term thermal stability. IrgaCycle® can even enable these finished products to be made with 100% recycled pellets. The use of plastics in high-value applications drives a growing circular economy and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions for a positive impact on climate change.

The joint efforts between BASF and Teamplas will continue as we aim to use IrgaCycle® for applications in the packaging industry,” said Pongsakorn Atichatsrisakul, executive director of Teamplas Group. “Our partnership with BASF will not only help us tackle recycling quality but contribute to the goals laid out in the Thai government’s National Roadmap on Plastic Waste Management (2018-2030).

As part of BASF’s VALERAS® portfolio, IrgaCycle® consists of a series of plastic additive formulations, which enable recycled plastics to be used for the production of high-value parts in combination with virgin materials.

BASF's Complete Product Range




Source: BASF
automotive-pushboxee-channel-22Sustainability CHA Push title=PD&M CHA Push


Spotlight
Idemitsu snip
XAREC™ SPS, the material of choice with remarkable heat resistance
Discover Xarec™ SPS for manufacturing of electrical & automotive parts
Read More
Mitsui's TPX™
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.'s performance polymers at Fakuma 2023
Discover a compelling substitute for PFAS/PTFE materials
Read More
NobleAI snip
Close the recycling loop with SBAI
Learn how NobleAI addresses the challenges of PU recycling
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
ULTEM™ resins
ULTEM™ resins: Game-changing solution for high-performance connectors
Overcome challenges of miniaturization & densification with ULTEM™
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top