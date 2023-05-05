BioBTX and Agilyx Collaborate to Produce Aromatic Chemicals from Post-use Plastics

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Creativity with Plastics
BioBTX B.V. and Agilyx ASA, a post-consumer plastics recycling company have entered into a strategic collaboration to explore the scale-up of BioBTX technology at a commercial demonstration plant for the production of renewable aromatic chemicals (benzene, toluene, xylene: BTX).
Pyrolysis Technology for Difficult-to-Recycle Post-use Plastics
The partnership will bring Agilyx technology into BioBTX’s first commercial plant. Agilyx’s pyrolysis technology for difficult-to-recycle post-use plastics combined with BioBTX catalytic technology to convert pyrolysis vapors into aromatic chemicals will create a unique synergy for the production of renewable aromatic chemicals (BTX).
The integration of these two technologies will yield a high quality BTX product, meeting the demanding specifications of the chemical industry whilst also converting difficult to recycle plastic waste streams.
“This is a significant milestone for chemical recycling as it demonstrates the versatility of Agilyx conversion technology as a key enabler for not only circular plastics but also aromatic chemicals
,” said Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx. “We are thrilled to bring these two technologies together for this innovative collaboration
.”
“In a sustainable future, carbon demand needs to be obtained from renewable sources. This partnership between Agilyx and BioBTX is a key steppingstone on the path to a truly circular society
,” said Ton Vries, CEO of BioBTX. “We decided to work together with Agilyx, a global leader in pyrolysis technology for waste plastic on a commercial scale. This cooperation shows that BioBTX and Agilyx are complementary and add value to each other, like Diels and Alder.
”
Source: Agilyx