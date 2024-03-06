BlueWind Exhibits Nacelle Cover Section at JEC World 2024

TAGS: Thermoplastic Composites New Energy Solutions
BlueWind is exhibiting at JEC World for the first time. BlueWind specializes in manufacturing high–performance composites. It is one of the largest manufacturers of nacelles for wind turbines in the US.
BlueWind is a part of the ALMACO Brazil Pavilion at JEC World 2024. A member of the Latin American Composite Materials Association (ALMACO), the company has strategic partners in Brazil and a technology transfer agreement with a major local manufacturer.
Features New Technology with Metallic Inserts in the Laminate
"By exhibiting at JEC World with ALMACO, we will show end users who visit the show that we can meet the demands for high-performance composites not only in the North American market but also in Latin America and Europe,
" comments Jean Zolet, CEO of BlueWind.
Zolet also highlights that BlueWind is already analyzing projects to install European production units. "As projects emerge, we are fully capable of quickly starting a manufacturing operation in different countries,
" he notes. In Pensacola, FL, where BlueWind is located, it took just 90 days for the company to set up shop and manufacture the first nacelle in the US.
At JEC World, BlueWind will present a section of a nacelle cover that features a new technology with metallic inserts in the laminate. "The difference with this part is that we included a carbon steel plate in its lamination plan, responsible for fixing the nacelle to the machine head. By adopting this practice, we guarantee greater dimensional reliability to the nacelle and improve productivity,
" explains Wagner Paglia, sales and marketing manager at BlueWind.
The ALMACO Brazil Pavilion, where BlueWind presents the nacelle section and its team interacts with the public, is located in Hall 5D133.
Source: BlueWind