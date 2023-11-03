OK
Plastics & Elastomers
Industry News

Borouge Partners with APPL to Develop Polymers that Incorporate Recycled Content

Published on 2023-11-03. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

Borouge Partners with APPL to Develop Polymers that Incorporate Recycled Content Borouge Plc, a petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with India’s APPL Industries Limited (APPL), to develop polymer compounds that will incorporate recycled content.

APPL is one of India’s largest polymer compounds manufacturers, serving various industries globally including automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and producers of appliances, infrastructure and consumer goods.

To Undergo Stringent Testing Before Approval


This collaboration marks Borouge’s first venture with an Indian compounding partner to create products with recycled material. The move aligns with growing market demand for sustainable solutions for a wide range of applications.

Rainer Hoefling, chief executive officer of Borouge Pte Ltd, said, “Sustainability has become a concrete objective for organisations to achieve, and taking action is the most effective approach to demonstrate our commitment towards circularity. This collaboration with APPL will allow Borouge to leverage our innovation and expertise to create added value and competitive advantage for our customers, allowing more companies access to sustainable and recycling resources that can meet their requirements.

At APPL, our constant endeavour to make a greener planet will lead to the development of grades that can allow for recycling and are designed for a second life. With Borouge’s expertise and market access, we are confident that this will be a successful collaboration to advance our circularity ambitions,” said Inder Jain, chairman, APPL Industries Limited.

The developed compounded products will undergo stringent testing at Borouge’s Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi before they are approved for market. With regulations in place to ensure safety and consistent quality, APPL has also received various certifications for its facilities and products, including ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 for quality management, IATF 16949 for the automotive supply chain, VDA 6.3 for production audits and Global Recycled Standard for recycled content.

Raising Awareness in Local Communities About Recycling & Circular Economy


The collaboration with APPL adds to Borouge’s ongoing circularity initiatives. Today, Borouge has a growing network of strategic partnerships with recycling companies, serving its key territories in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Committed to driving circularity for a zero waste environment, Borouge has stepped up its efforts in recent years to strengthen value chain collaboration to design innovative polymer solutions that promote reuse and recycling efficiencies. To encourage proper waste management, the company is also involved in various initiatives to raise awareness in local communities about the importance of recycling and a circular economy.

Source: Borouge
