Braskem Leverages WEAV3D’s Lattice Technology to Enhance Performance of PP

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics Metal Replacement Cost Efficiency
Braskem announced a novel demonstrator of Braskem's polypropylene (PP) in combination with WEAV3D Inc., an advanced manufacturing and materials startup, leveraging WEAV3D's thermoplastic composite lattice technology to enhance the performance of PP for structural and automotive material applications.
Allows to Compete in New Structural Material End-markets
The WEAV3D lattice technology enables lightweight PP parts to replace materials like steel, increasing PP's use in automotive applications by balancing improvements in performance, weight, and cost. The combination of Braskem PP sheets with WEAV3D's Rebar for Plastics will allow Braskem to compete in new structural material end-markets.
"We're excited to offer our clients new innovations and partnerships around high-performance polypropylene materials utilizing the WEAV3D lattice technology. As the automotive industry continues to roll out new electric vehicle designs, it requires automakers to re-think the vehicle design with cutting-edge performance materials. With significant improvements in lightweighting, reduced costs, and higher material efficiency, combining Braskem's PP portfolio with WEAV3D composite lattices provides a 'win-win' in terms of enhanced material performance and a more sustainable environmental impact, including the integration of natural fiber options,
" Amanda Zani, Technology Platform manager, Braskem.
Benefits of using WEAV3D's Rebar for Plastics®
and Braskem polypropylene vs. conventional composite organosheet:
-
Lightweight - Reduces sheet blank weight by ~50% and final part weight by ~20%
-
Cost-effective- Reduces costs by ~50%
-
Efficient - Increases sheet yield from 25% to 45% by weight, resulting in a 63% reduction in trim waste
Achieving Formability and Sustainability Goals
"Braskem has been a fantastic partner throughout this project and really demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable materials innovation,
" says Chris Oberste, president of WEAV3D. "Leveraging Braskem's diverse polypropylene portfolio and deep technical expertise, we worked collaboratively with the Braskem team to identify the right combination of Braskem PP and reinforcing lattice material in order to minimize cost and maximize performance, while achieving formability and sustainability goals
."
Braskem is exhibiting at the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) TPO Global Automotive Conference in Troy, Michigan from October 1-4, 2023, where they will meet with attendees to discuss the benefits of Braskem and WEAV3D's lattices with leading OEMs, suppliers, and the entire polyolefins value chain community.
Source: Braskem