CARBIOS’ Enzymatic Solution for PLA Biodegradation Gets Food Contact Approval by FDA

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
CARBIOS announced that CARBIOS Active, its enzymatic solution for the biodegradation of PLA, is included in the U.S. FDA Inventory of Effective Food Contact Substances (FCS) with the assigned Food Contact Notification (FCN) 2325, effective since February 29, 2024.
With this milestone, CARBIOS Active can be used to make packaging materials that are sold in the United States. It can be used in food contact applications, including rigid and flexible packaging and other applications.
Produces PLA that is 100% Compostable at Room Temperature
Integrated directly into plastic conversion processes, CARBIOS Active enables the creation of a new generation of PLA (polylactic acid)
. This PLA is 100% compostable, even at ambient temperature, without leaving toxic residues or microplastics. PLA made using this unique enzymatic solution is certified for industrial and home composting. CARBIOS Active was recently certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), North America’s leading authority on compostable products and packaging. Food Contact Notification and BPI certification ensure the quality of CARBIOS Active. It provides brand owners and industrial composters with a reliable solution for designing and marketing fully biodegradable packaging, aligning with circularity commitments.
"For CARBIOS, product safety is a top priority and we consider FCN from the FDA as the gold standard. The US is a key market for CARBIOS’ biodegradation solution and we expect the FCN clearance to drive significant additional demand in North America in 2024. Well done to the teams from our biodegradation division for their relentless efforts,
" said Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of CARBIOS.
"CARBIOS is strategically forging commercial partnerships for its biodegradation solution with a specific focus on the US market. The consumer growing willingness to pay for green combined to increasing EPR regulations are putting pressure on brands and packaging industries to market more sustainable products, and CARBIOS Active answers their needs for improved circularity,
" said Stuart MacDonald, senior advisor for CARBIOS Biodegradation Division, North America.
Source: CARBIOS