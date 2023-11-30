Chemours Reaches Agreement with the State of Ohio to Settle PFAS-related Claims

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), announces that it, along with DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (“DuPont”) (NYSE: DD) and Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA), have reached settlement agreement with the State of Ohio for $110 million to resolve claims associated with the manufacture and sale of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Resolves Claims Related to Aqueous Film-forming Foam
The agreement resolves the State’s claims relating to releases of PFAS from the companies’ facilities including the Washington Works facility located along the Ohio-West Virginia border.
The agreement also resolves claims relating to the manufacture and sale of PFAS-containing products and the State’s claims related to aqueous film-forming foam (“AFFF”). Of the $110 million total payment, 80% will be allocated by the State for conduct related to discharges from Washington Works, and the remaining 20% for other PFAS claims statewide, including AFFF.
Consistent with the binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Chemours, DuPont
, and Corteva agreed in January 2021, Chemours will be responsible for 50% of the settlement costs, or $55 million, with DuPont and Corteva responsible for the remaining 50%.
Chemours believes this settlement furthers its objective to manage and resolve legacy liabilities, consistent with our MOU framework in coordination with DuPont and Corteva.
Source: Chemours