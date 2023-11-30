OK
Plastics & Elastomers
Industry News

Chemours Reaches Agreement with the State of Ohio to Settle PFAS-related Claims

Published on 2023-11-30. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

Chemours Reaches Agreement with the State of Ohio to Settle PFAS-related Claims The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), announces that it, along with DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (“DuPont”) (NYSE: DD) and Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA), have reached settlement agreement with the State of Ohio for $110 million to resolve claims associated with the manufacture and sale of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Resolves Claims Related to Aqueous Film-forming Foam


The agreement resolves the State’s claims relating to releases of PFAS from the companies’ facilities including the Washington Works facility located along the Ohio-West Virginia border.

The agreement also resolves claims relating to the manufacture and sale of PFAS-containing products and the State’s claims related to aqueous film-forming foam (“AFFF”). Of the $110 million total payment, 80% will be allocated by the State for conduct related to discharges from Washington Works, and the remaining 20% for other PFAS claims statewide, including AFFF.

Consistent with the binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva agreed in January 2021, Chemours will be responsible for 50% of the settlement costs, or $55 million, with DuPont and Corteva responsible for the remaining 50%.

Chemours believes this settlement furthers its objective to manage and resolve legacy liabilities, consistent with our MOU framework in coordination with DuPont and Corteva.

Checkout this webinar to find the available solutions to replace PFAS for plastics applications.
Source: Chemours
