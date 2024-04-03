Coperion and Herbold Meckesheim to Present Plastics Recycling Solutions at NPE 2024

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Machinery
At the NPE 2024 (May 6-10, 2024, Orlando, Florida/USA), Coperion and Herbold Meckesheim will present a variety of advanced components and solutions for plastics recycling and processing at their Booth W1601 in West Hall Level 2.
Economical Recycling While Achieving High Product Quality
As a raw material, plastics can make a valuable contribution to environmental protection, the energy revolution and a circular economy. The key is to recycle plastics efficiently. For this reason, plastics recycling is the focus of extensive development projects at Coperion and Herbold Meckesheim.
The two companies will show the results of these projects at NPE 2024 by presenting combined process solutions and technologies for the economical recycling of various plastics while achieving the highest levels of product quality. The booth will feature a ZSK 58 Mc18 twin-screw extruder configured to produce high-quality PET from recycled materials. There will also be the recently introduced ZS-B 70 MEGAfeed side feeder for lightweight fiber and flakes recycling and a Herbold Meckesheim HV70 plastcompactor.
Also on display will be a new Schenck Process FPM MechaTron®
Flat Bottom (FB) feeder. This is a high-capacity stainless steel feeder that is designed specifically for handling materials with light and fluffy characteristics such as films and scrap. More equipment for feeding, dust collection, pneumatic conveying, and bulk material handling components will be on display in the joint Coperion and Schenck Process FPM Booth W1181.
Complete Plant from a Single Source
By combining the technology and know-how of Coperion and Herbold Meckesheim, the two companies are able to offer efficient plastics recycling solutions
ranging from mechanical processing - shredding, washing, separation, drying and agglomeration of plastics - to bulk material handling, feeding and extrusion, as well as compounding, pelletizing and odor reduction, right up to complete systems.
Customers have access to individual components as well as complete recycling systems from a single source, supplying highest end product quality and throughputs. Since the merger, the two companies have continued to develop and fine-tune their technologies, resulting in complete systems that operate at extremely high efficiency.
Mega Feeder for Low Bulk Density Waste Recycling
For feeding voluminous flakes and fibers (PET and other plastics) efficiently into a ZSK twin screw extruder, Coperion will show the innovative, recently developed Coperion ZS-B 70 MEGAfeed side feeder. Plastic recyclate with a bulk density starting as low as 20 kg/m³, long considered intake-limited and thus not worth recycling, can be reliably fed in large quantities into smaller sizes of Coperion’s ZSK twin screw extruders and be concurrently recycled and compounded.
Conventional PET recycling technologies
require pre-drying and crystallization of the flakes and fibers before they can be processed. With Coperion's ZS-B 70 MEGAfeed side feeder, PET recyclate can be fed directly into the ZSK extruder. Recyclers benefit in particular from the very high quality of the end product. Thanks to the ZSK's excellent degassing properties, volatile components such as monomers, oligomers and water are reliably removed.
Savings in operating and logistics costs as well as reduced energy consumption are further advantages of Coperion systems for recycling PET. The high quality of the recycled PET manufactured using this innovative Coperion process was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for direct contact with food (letter of non-objection).
Plastcompactor with Fully Automatic Control System
The high-performance HV 70 plastcompactor, also on display in the booth, is the most powerful of the series from Herbold Meckesheim. It processes the feedstock in continuous operation between a rotating and a fixed compactor disk. These are equipped with screwed-on and easily exchangeable kneading bars.
HV plastcompactors can be used to agglomerate a wide variety of materials into products of high bulk density.
These include thermoplastics such as fibers, fine particles, small tapes, foams, stretch or thin films, powders or shavings, as well as plastics that are difficult to convey, stock or mix. The HV 70 moreover combines high throughput and low wear costs with a fully automatic control system. The control system can record settings for different feedstocks. Thanks to performance and temperature monitoring, the process is controlled in such a way that only a minimum of personnel is required.
Flat Bottom (FB) Feeder for Light and Fluffy Materials
Also on display will be the Schenck Process FPM MechaTron®
Flat Bottom (FB) feeder. This high-capacity stainless steel feeder is designed specifically for handling materials with light and fluffy characteristics. Featuring a bottom-driven vertical agitator and an auxiliary agitator, the MechaTron®
FB is ideal for feeding difficult-to-feed materials such as chopped polypropylene or PET plastic film to an extruder. Since 2023 Schenck Process FPM is part of Coperion; both brands present their joint forces for the first time at this year’s NPE.
Chemical Recycling Solutions - For Large Amounts of Mixed Plastic Waste
Coperion’s twin screw extruder technology offers numerous advantages that are especially beneficial in chemical recycling of plastics. The technology is particularly well suited for an efficient energy addition and covers a wide range of throughputs. On larger ZSK extrusion machines, throughputs of up to 20 t/h ensure continuous feeding of the reactor.
Cameron Kheradi, head of Process Technology at Coperion USA, said, “Plastics recycling is one of the core topics that we are emphatically promoting in order to better support the plastics industry on its path to a circular economy. We are very proud of our newly developed technologies and processes that achieve first-class product quality and make plastics recycling significantly more efficient. The innovative ZS-B MEGAfeed even makes it possible to recycle certain plastic fibers and flake in the first place. With our new Recycling Innovation Center, we have the optimal environment for developing further technologies and working together with our customers to optimize recycling processes.
"
At booth W1601 Coperion and Schenck Process FPM will present together for the very first time a variety of feeding, dust collection, pneumatic conveying, and bulk material handling components. They will also represent their complete system solutions for plastic processors. By combining the complementary strengths of Coperion and Schenck Process FPM, the two trusted and reliable industry players offer enhanced comprehensive system solutions to customers around the world.
Source: Coperion