Plastics & Elastomers
  • Covestro Partners with Automotive Brands for Car-to-Car Plastics Recycling
Industry News

Covestro Partners with Automotive Brands for Car-to-Car Plastics Recycling

Published on 2024-04-24. Edited By : SpecialChem

Covestro Partners with Automotive Brands foe Car-to-Car Plastics Recycling Covestro, along with partners from the automotive value chain, is spearheading the concept of car-to-car closed-loop plastics recycling. It is emerging as a promising solution to tackle the challenges of plastic waste management in the sector.

Establishing Closed-loop Pathways for End-of-Life Vehicles


It is a joint pilot program initiated by German federal enterprise GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit). Under this, Covestro and partners will collaborate to establish closed-loop pathways for high-value plastics from end-of-life vehicles (ELVs).

The goal is to create an efficient and sustainable automotive plastic recycling system. It will advance the more sustainable “transformation of the industry”. The pilot program was announced at Covestro’s booth during the CHINAPLAS 2024 international trade fair in Shanghai. Notable partners include automotive brand owners such as NIO of China and Volkswagen, Chinese recycling company GEM, and third-party certification bodies like TÜV Rheinland.

"We are proud to partner with like-minded value chain allies to pioneer closed-loop plastic recycling in the automotive sector," said Lily Wang, global head of the Engineering Plastics Business Entity at Covestro. "By leveraging our collective strengths and resources, we are confident in our ability to build a closed-loop for automotive plastics recycling, thereby reducing waste and carbon emissions at the source while improving resource use efficiency. Through this joint program, we aim to expedite the automotive industry’s transition toward a more climate-neutral and sustainable future."

"The automotive industry stands as one of the most resource-intensive sectors globally, yet the potential of high-value plastics from ELVs remain largely untapped," said Martin Hofmann, cluster head in charge of Climate, Energy, Environment and Biodiversity at GIZ. "GIZ is steering an innovative endeavor to explore closed-loop pathways for high-value plastics from ELVs. I firmly believe that GIZ and our partners can forge a path towards the transition to a sustainable, circular economy."

Establish a successful plastics recycling system by clearly understanding the recovery & reuse model.

Exploring Methods to Recycle and Process Waste Polycarbonate Components


As part of the pilot program, a team of experts will explore methods to recycle and process waste polycarbonate components, such as end-of-life car headlights, into post-consumer recycled (PCR) polycarbonates. The recycled materials will then be reused for various interior and exterior vehicle applications. It will save resources and reducing carbon emissions.

This could provide much-needed long-term solutions for the automotive manufacturing industry. The industry seeks high-quality PCR materials that are compliant and high-performance amid increasingly stringent regulations. For example, in 2023, the European Commission proposed a new regulation to enhance the circularity of the automotive sector. It mandated that 25% of the plastics used in a new vehicle must come from recycling, of which 25% must be recycled from end-of-life vehicles.

Covestro will also showcase more solutions for the automotive industry at its booth at the CHINAPLAS 2024. These include an intelligent front grill and mono-material polycarbonate headlamp that are designed for a connected and circular future.

For a closer look at Covestro’s solutions at the CHINAPLAS 2024, visit the company at booth 7.2-C38, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from April 23 to 26, 2024.

Source: Covestro
