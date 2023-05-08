DOMO Chemicals Opens Compounding Line for Its PA-based Solutions in Navi Mumbai

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics Metal Replacement
DOMO Chemicals celebrated the inauguration of a new compounding line at its Indian facility in Mahape, Navi Mumbai on April 24. The new line is a reflection of DOMO Chemicals' commitment to innovation and growth in the engineered materials industry in India.
Total Capacity of 8 KT of High-quality Engineered Materials
Driven by strong demand for its polyamide-based solutions across the automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer and industrial goods sectors, DOMO Chemicals has experienced impressive double-digit growth in its overall Asian operations and is therefore expanding its capacity across Asia.
“This new line is another milestone in our commitment to growth and innovation in the Asia region. With a gradual total capacity of 8 KT of high-quality engineered materials based on polyamide, our state-of-the-art factory is now equipped with the latest technology to serve our customers in India. It is fantastic that we were able to celebrate this milestone in the presence of some of our key customers,
” said Fabrizio Cochi, general manager Asia.
DOMO Chemicals has been active in Navi Mumbai since 2016. Its technical center is equipped with advanced facilities for the development of new solutions for the Indian market. These include a focus on metal replacement and light-weighting solutions, electrically friendly and flame-retardant materials for e-mobility, food and water contact grades targeting the home appliance market, as well as solutions for automotive cooling.
Strengthening Development Capabilities in Asia
DOMO Chemicals also recently announced a manufacturing contract signed with MIKA INC. for TECHNYL®
solutions in South Korea and an ambitious long-term capacity increase in China of up to 50 KT in a brand-new plant in Haiyan, expected to become operational by the second quarter of 2024.
Ludovic Tonnerre, chief commercial officer of Global Engineered Materials at DOMO Chemicals said, “2023 is the 70th anniversary of the TECHNYL® brand, a polyamide-based range with unparalleled performance attributes. We are strengthening our sustainable development capabilities in Asia with recent enhancements to the TECHNYL® global network and our long-term investment plan to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to our Indian customers
.”
DOMO Chemicals' Complete Polyamide Range
Source: DOMO Chemicals