DOMO Chemicals Receives ISCC+ Certification for its Sites in Germany, Poland and Italy

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
DOMO Chemicals has earned the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification.
It covers DOMO’s sites in Leuna (Germany), Gorzow (Poland), and Arco (Italy).
PA 6 Solutions with Different Percentages of Recycled Content
This certification enables the company to offer eco-friendly versions of its entire TECHNYL®
and DOMAMID®
polyamide 6 product lines. This enhances the customer’s choice while maintaining high quality standards.
ISCC PLUS is a globally recognized certification that focuses on sustainable production through the mass balance approach. This innovative method seamlessly integrates biocircular and circular materials into existing production processes. It ensures meticulous tracking and verification from their entry into the production process to the final product. This chain of custody is powered by Circularise, a provider of mass balance software solutions.
DOMO Chemicals now offers an extended range of TECHNYL®
or DOMAMID®
solutions with different percentages of recycled content, without compromising performance. This new solution complements the TECHNYL® 4EARTH® range and underlines DOMO's commitment to reducing environmental impact and supporting the circular economy.
Halogen-free, Self-extinguishing PA 6 Made Using Bio-cycle Raw Materials
In collaboration with Vimar, a player in the electrical and electronics offering, DOMO has developed a new, halogen-free, self-extinguishing polyamide 6. This ISCC PLUS certified material is composed of bio-cycle raw materials, including recycled processing waste, avoiding landfill or incineration disposal.
"With this new material, we are continuing along a path aimed at reducing the environmental impact of our products,
" says Sandro Bernardi, Vimar's technical director. "The ISCC PLUS approach has allowed us to introduce a sustainable material in applications that require excellent mechanical, thermal and aesthetic performance,
" concludes Bernardi.
“With ISCC PLUS, DOMO Chemicals has taken an important step towards offering sustainable plastics using bio-circular and circular feedstock as a starting material,
” completes Giampaolo Buzzi, business recycling manager. “In addition, we are also progressing on new recycling technologies with the aim to facilitate the recycling of endo of life products, reinforcing our commitment to a sustainable future.
”
DOMO Chemicals invites customers and stakeholders to explore these sustainable solutions and to join in promoting environmental responsibility in the industry.
Check Out DOMO Chemicals' Complete Polyamide Range
Source: DOMO Chemicals