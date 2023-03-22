DOMO Chemicals Opens New Plant in China to Boost Its PA-based Grade Production

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics New Energy Solutions
DOMO Chemicals, a manufacturer of engineered materials, announces the groundbreaking for its new plant in Haiyan, Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China.
Total Capacity of 50 Kilotons
The new plant will produce TECHNYL® polyamide-based grades
and is expected to be in full operation by end Q1 2024. It represents a significant investment of €14 million (100 million RMB) by DOMO Chemicals and covers a total area of 40,000 square meters.
The ceremony took place on 15 March. Key company officials taking part in the groundbreaking included CEO Mr. Yves Bonte, general manager Asia Mr. Fabrizio Cochi, secretary of Party Working Committee of Haiyan Economic Development Zone Mr. Zhang Jian Feng, deputy magistrate of Haiyan County People's Government Mr. Zhuang Jia Yu, as well as other government officials and the general consul of Belgium in Shanghai, Bruno Jans.
DOMO Chemicals has been active in China since 2016 with a nylon compounding plant in Jiaxing, based on virgin and sustainable solutions. The new plant, which will gradually be expanded to reach a total capacity of 50 kilotons, will be equipped with the latest technology and equipment to meet customer needs, while also contributing to DOMO’s innovation and sustainability ambitions. It will play a key role in DOMO Chemicals' strategy to expand its presence in the Asian market.
Meets Highest Standards of Environmental Protection
The new plant is strategically located in the vibrant economic development zone of Haiyan in the Zhejiang Province which borders south of Shanghai. Along with DOMO Chemicals, the development zone will also be home to leading manufacturing industries covering electronics, new energy, new materials, and high-end equipment. In addition, the sub-district will intensify efforts to become a high-level manufacturing base and future hydrogen valley.
DOMO Chemicals’ CEO Yves Bonte expressed his enthusiasm at the groundbreaking ceremony: "This is a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation. We are excited to be expanding our operations in China and look forward to serving our customers across the automotive, electronics, energy and industrial and consumer goods sectors with the highest quality products and services. I want to personally thank the DOMO Chemicals team and all local authorities for the outstanding collaboration.
Fabrizio Cochi, general manager Asia, added: “The event marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of DOMO Chemicals, as the company continues its success and growth throughout the entire Asia region. The new plant will not only increase the company's competitiveness in the growing Asian polyamide market but also bring job opportunities and contribute to the development of the local economy
DOMO Chemicals remains committed to sustainability and the environment and the new plant will meet the highest standards of environmental protection, and energy and water consumption efficiency. For example, the facilities will be equipped with solar panels, closed-loop water systems and state-of-the-art water, fume, and air treatment technologies.
DOMO Chemicals will be showcasing its TECHNYL®
engineered materials offering at the upcoming
Source: DOMO Chemicals