Dow and P&G to Develop New Recycling Technology for Hard-to-Recycle Plastic Waste

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Dow and the Procter & Gamble Company announced a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop a new recycling technology. The vision is to enable efficient conversion of hard-to-recycle plastic packaging into recycled polyethylene with near virgin quality and a low greenhouse gas emissions footprint.
Aims to Deliver High-quality PCR Polymer with Reduced Emissions
To develop the new technology, the companies will combine their patented technologies and expertise in the dissolution process. The development program will focus on using dissolution technology to recycle a broad range of plastics. It will have a focus on polyethylene and target post-household plastic waste. This includes rigid, flexible and multi-layer packaging, which are harder to recycle.
The technology aims to deliver high-quality post-consumer recycled (PCR) polymer with a lower greenhouse gas emissions footprint than fossil-based polyethylene. P&G anticipates using this PCR polymer in their packaging. This, in turn, will enable a path to circularity that helps maximize resource use and reduce materials treated as waste.
The global partnership between Dow and P&G begins immediately and is expected to run until commercialization.
In addition to the patented technologies, both Dow and P&G bring decades of expertise in materials science, manufacturing capabilities and large-scale supply chain management. These areas of expertise will be important in the developing this new recycling technology that can be used at commercial manufacturing scale.
Gain in-depth knowledge about advanced technologies and establish a successful plastics recycling system.
Create a Circular Future where Materials are Recycled and Remade
“Dow is committed to transforming plastic waste into circular solutions that can be made into high-quality resins demanded by our customers while helping to accelerate a circular economy. We are excited to work with P&G who has similar sustainability goals and commitment to innovation,
” said Dave Parrillo, vice president for Research & Development, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics and Hydrocarbons.
"Our partnership with Dow helps P&G advance our objective to scale industry solutions as we help create a circular future where materials are recycled and remade instead of becoming waste,
" added Lee Ellen Drechsler, senior vice president of Corporate Research and Development at Procter & Gamble.
Both Dow and P&G have bold ambitions to accelerate circularity. Dow has a sustainability target to Transform the Waste and commercialize three million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions by 2030, and P&G's vision is to use 100% consumer packaging designed to be recycled or reusable by 2030.
Source: Dow