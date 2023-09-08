Dow Partners with Qifan Cable to Develop Innovative Solutions for Submarine Cables

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics New Energy Solutions
Dow, a global materials science company, and Shanghai Qifan Cable Co., Ltd. (Qifan Cable) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Wire China 2023.
In the coming years, the two parties intend to jointly engage in developing innovative solutions for submarine cables, to support development of offshore wind power that will accelerate the global energy transition to renewable sources.
Using Dow’s Solutions for Cable Insulation
Under this cooperation, Dow would deliver ENDURANCE™ compounds used in the insulation of Qifan Cable’s HVAC and HVDC submarine cables. Produced under superior cleanliness standards, ENDURANCE™ HFDD-4201SC
enables high performance and longevity of the HVAC submarine cable for greater reliability. Moreover, it provides good degassing time and scorch resistance that results in production efficiency and shorter manufacturing cycles. For HVDC systems, ENDURANCE™ HFDB-4401UDC enables long-run performance and increased operating temperatures of up to 90°C.
According to the International Energy Agency’s Electricity Market Report 2023, renewables’ share of the power generation mix worldwide is set to rise from 29% to 35% by 2025, and offshore wind power is expected to grow rapidly as a predominant source of power generation that will support the global transition to less carbon-intensive and more sustainable energy systems.
“In response to the global energy transition, Dow has introduced a series of high-performance solutions that support emerging needs in sustainable energy sources such as offshore wind power,
” said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president of Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, “This partnership with Qifan Cable represents the full recognition of Dow's submarine cable products, and at the same time, it also helps us advance our manufacturing operations. We continue to improve our product innovation to suit varying application needs while expanding cooperation with industry partners, to support the realization of global decarbonization goals.
”
Mr. Zhou Guihua, chairman of Qifan Cable said, "In the field of submarine cable materials, Dow has industry-leading innovation capabilities and cutting-edge product technologies. Through our solid alliance with Dow, it will further strengthen our competitive advantage in the submarine cable market and promote closer cooperation in the value chain. We are delighted to drive the development of offshore wind power with Dow.
"
Through expertise in materials science, Dow works closely with partners like Qifan Cable to optimize efficiency in operations and accelerate renewable energy growth, enabling a lower-carbon economy that is essential in addressing climate change and achieving a sustainable future.
Source: Dow