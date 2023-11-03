OK
Plastics & Elastomers
Industry News

Dupont Completes Sale of 80.1% Ownership Interest in H-POM Business to TJC

Published on 2023-11-03. Edited By : SpecialChem

Dupont Completes Sale of 80.1% Ownership Interest in H-POM Business to TJCDuPont announced that it completed its previously announced sale of an 80.1% ownership interest in the Delrin® acetal homopolymer (H-POM) business.

It sold its majority interest in Delrin® H-POM business to an affiliate of TJC LP (TJC) in a transaction valuing the business at $1.8 billion.

Retains 19.9% Non-controlling Common Equity Interest


At close, DuPont receives pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $1.28 billion which includes certain customary transaction adjustments, a note receivable of $350 million, and will retain a 19.9% non-controlling common equity interest in the Delrin business.

DuPont held its third quarter earnings conference call, November 1st at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Source: DuPont


