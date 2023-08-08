ELIX Polymers Receives EcoVadis Gold Certification for Excellent Performance in ESG

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
The company ELIX Polymers has renewed the EcoVadis gold certification in environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility in the ranking prepared by EcoVadis, an independent rating agency specializing in sustainable development and performance control.
Committed to the Transformation to a Sustainable Development Model
The overall result obtained by ELIX Polymers places the company head and shoulders above its competitors, making it one of the 2% of evaluated companies with the highest score. The evaluation consists of 4 scores that assess the company’s milestones and development in areas related to the environment, social/human rights, ethics/fair business practices and supply chain, thus reflecting the excellent performance of ELIX Polymers in ESG.
The company has earned an overall score exceeding 75/100, thereby placing it among the best assessed companies. ELIX Polymers remains committed to contributing to the transformation of industry towards a sustainable development model based on a circular and low-carbon economy. As a part of this transformation, the leading ABS company is working to achieve the complete integration of sustainability in its business model through its Circularity and Responsible Innovation, Sustainable Operations and Social Responsibility programs.
David Castañeda, company CEO, had this to say, “We are proud to have obtained this rating, which recognises the advances made in the integration of sustainability in our company’s strategy. Thanks to the excellent work of our team, we will continue to make progress to achieve the ambitious goals that we have set to offer more sustainable solutions
”.
Source: ELIX Polymers