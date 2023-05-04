IMCD to Distribute Evonik’s Medical Care Polymers in EU Countries

TAGS: Medical
IMCD has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Evonik, a specialty chemicals company. Under this agreement, IMCD will serve as Evonik’s European distributor for its Medical Care series, covering EEA countries including the United Kingdom and Switzerland.
This partnership represents a step forward for IMCD in expanding its presence in the market segment of medical devices. Set to take effect on 1 May 2023, this agreement will enable Evonik to expand its reach and to better serve its customers.
Address the Evolving Requirements in Medical Sector
As a distributor with a strong presence in medical and healthcare applications, IMCD offers a dedicated medical application team, which makes the company an ideal partner for Evonik's European customers. Expanding the IMCD medical polymer portfolio with Evonik’s Medical Care Series will create synergies that offer new opportunities for medical industry customers in various applications like medical tubing, dialyzer parts, surgical instruments, and inhalers.
“We are confident that this partnership with IMCD will enable us to address the evolving requirements in the medical sector
,” said Dr. Philip Engel, head of Medical Systems Europe at of Evonik, “IMCD brings extensive market knowledge and technical expertise that we can rely on to meet the needs of our customers in order to accelerate further business growth
.”
Jana Zietzling, head of Product Management Medical at IMCD Business Group Advanced Materials, “We are excited to partner with Evonik and add their high-performance polymers to our portfolio. By leveraging our shared commitment to innovation and our in-depth knowledge in medical polymers and applications, we are able to support customers even better in their product development of medical devices.
”
Evonik's Medical Polymers Range
Source: Evonik