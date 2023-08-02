OK
Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical Successfully Constructs Its POE Pilot Plant

Published on 2023-08-02. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive    Sustainability and Bioplastics     New Energy Solutions   

Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical Successfully Constructs Its POE Pilot Plant Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical completed the construction of a polyolefin elastomer (POE) pilot plant, a significant step in the expansion of the high value-added material business.

This is the company’s first joint project with Hanwha Solutions, a Hanwha affiliate, and TotalEnergies, its shareholder. The 200 tons of POE produced per year and major processes tests undertaken at the new plant will lay the foundation for the construction of a commercial plant capable of producing 100,000 tons of POE annually in the future.

Increases the Durability and Efficiency of Solar Modules


POEs are relatively new types of thermoplastic elastomers. The material is known for its low density and high elasticity, making it ideal for use in various sectors including automotive and consumer goods. POE has recently garnered attention within the solar industry, as it can increase the durability and efficiency of solar modules when used as a film encapsulant. As a result, the global POE market is expected to grow by 6.9 percent annually to reach a valuation of $6.3 billion by 2030.

The demand for chemical materials that possess high-functionality, long-lasting performance, and are eco-friendly has continued to grow. The completion of the POE pilot plant will contribute to efforts within the chemical industry to develop materials that are competitive in the growing market for future eco-friendly technologies.

The POE pilot project is meaningful as it is the first time Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical and the two stockholders worked together synergistically,” said Laurentius Na, CEO of Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical. “We plan to focus on expanding our high value-added product manufacturing capabilities to secure sustainable competitiveness.”

The construction of the plant began at Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical’s Daesan plant in August 2021. Upon the completion of the construction, an opening ceremony for the plant took place on June 29. The POE pilot project was successfully carried out due to the combined cooperation of the three organizations, demonstrating their collaborative synergy. Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical led the construction and will oversee the operation of the pilot plant. Hanwha Solutions offered its expertise in POE production process technology, and TotalEnergies provided catalyst technology necessary for product production.

The POE pilot tests will secure process data for designing optimized products and commercial processes. These efforts will aid in establishing the basic design of the commercial plant within one year and will promote full-scale investment.

Source: Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical
